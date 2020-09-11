College Station City Council meetings canceled due to Zoom issues

The College Station City Council’s workshop and regular meetings that were scheduled for Thursday were canceled due to a software change by Zoom.
The change was implemented Wednesday, according to a city press release, and it prevents citizen participation via a toll-free phone call.
All items that were on Thursday’s agenda will be moved to the Sept. 24 meeting, Public Communications Director Jay Socol said.
A couple of key items that were scheduled for Thursday include a workshop discussion about creating a small business association and a presentation about the Texas Department of Transportation’s local projects.
A workshop presentation about the definition of the terms “family” and “related” is also being moved to the Sept. 24 meeting. The definitions will be included in a potential ordinance that could give subdivisions a zoning option to restrict home occupancy to no more than two unrelated people.
For more information about the council meeting, visit blog.cstx.gov.
