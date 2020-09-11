 Skip to main content
College Station City Council meetings canceled due to Zoom issues
College Station City Council meetings canceled due to Zoom issues

The College Station City Council’s workshop and regular meetings that were scheduled for Thursday were canceled due to a software change by Zoom. 

The change was implemented Wednesday, according to a city press release, and it prevents citizen participation via a toll-free phone call. 

All items that were on Thursday’s agenda will be moved to the Sept. 24 meeting, Public Communications Director Jay Socol said. 

A couple of key items that were scheduled for Thursday include a workshop discussion about creating a small business association and a presentation about the Texas Department of Transportation’s local projects.

A workshop presentation about the definition of the terms “family” and “related” is also being moved to the Sept. 24 meeting. The definitions will be included in a potential ordinance that could give subdivisions a zoning option to restrict home occupancy to no more than two unrelated people.

For more information about the council meeting, visit blog.cstx.gov.

