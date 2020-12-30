 Skip to main content
College Station City Council incumbent John Nichols sworn in for new term
College Station City Council incumbent John Nichols sworn in for new term

Nichols sworn in

College Station City Councilman John Nichols, left, is sworn into office by Municipal Court Judge Edward Spillane III on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Nichols, the incumbent, will serve a four-year term in the Place 5 seat. 

 Via City of College Station

College Station councilman John Nichols was sworn into office on Tuesday after the council unanimously accepted the canvassing returns of the Dec. 15 runoff election. 

Nichols, the incumbent, received 1,989 votes, while his challenger earned 513. Nichols will serve a four-year term in the Place 5 seat. 

When Nichols’ win was announced Dec. 16, he said there are many issues he is excited to address: Fiscal budget management, navigating the pandemic-induced economic downturn, balancing city needs against its revenues and managing city infrastructure as the city grows.

