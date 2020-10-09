College Station City Council hears proposed updates to city's comprehensive plan

Chapter text edits, future land use, a thoroughfare plan and other map updates will all be worked on next year. There also will be chances for public input throughout the process. Despite the council accepting the report, official changes will need to be seen by the planning and zoning commission and city council in the future as well.

Councilman John Crompton expressed concern about the ability to pay for some of the aspirations mentioned in the document given the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Council members discussed the benefits of including a letter in the comprehensive plan addressing the state of the city and how it may impact the plan moving forward.

“Having some kind of preface to this, or preamble or an introduction to this document would be a wise thing to do,” Councilman Dennis Maloney said. “People need to understand that is not a set blueprint; this is a map of basically suggestions or wishes or desires. But all of them can be modified and changed depending on circumstances, economic or geographical or whatever. It can always change.”