College Station City Council hears proposed updates to city's comprehensive plan

College Station is one step closer to updating its comprehensive plan, following the council’s acceptance of a report that highlights suggested changes.
The 20-year comprehensive plan is the city’s long-term policy guide. It was adopted in 2009 and is meant to outline for staff members the values and aspirations for the city.
During the Thursday city council meeting, council members praised staff members for their efforts so far, which have included leading multiple opportunities for residents, stakeholders, staff and others to weigh in on the matter. Councilwoman Linda Harvell said she looks forward to seeing where things go next.
“Y’all have done an absolutely phenomenal job,” Harvell told long-range planning administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm at the meeting. “It hasn’t been easy. You’ve had questions thrown at you every which way.”
In her presentation, Halle-Schramm outlined big-picture recommendations that are detailed in the report. Some of them include renaming chapters to reflect aspirations, refining concept and future land-use maps and adding a chapter about partnerships and collaboration. For example, the transportation chapter could be renamed to mobility to be more inclusive of different modes of transportation. Additionally, the new partnerships chapter would be focused on ways to strengthen relationships with entities including Texas A&M University, the city of Bryan and others.
Chapter text edits, future land use, a thoroughfare plan and other map updates will all be worked on next year. There also will be chances for public input throughout the process. Despite the council accepting the report, official changes will need to be seen by the planning and zoning commission and city council in the future as well.
Support Local Journalism
Councilman John Crompton expressed concern about the ability to pay for some of the aspirations mentioned in the document given the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Council members discussed the benefits of including a letter in the comprehensive plan addressing the state of the city and how it may impact the plan moving forward.
“Having some kind of preface to this, or preamble or an introduction to this document would be a wise thing to do,” Councilman Dennis Maloney said. “People need to understand that is not a set blueprint; this is a map of basically suggestions or wishes or desires. But all of them can be modified and changed depending on circumstances, economic or geographical or whatever. It can always change.”
The report and Halle-Schramm’s presentation also delved into the ways that residents gave feedback for the plan. Most recently, more than 200 people participated in a virtual workshop. In fall 2019, more than 600 people participated through small group interviews, public in-person workshops, an online survey and a student workshop.
Council also approved the third and final amendment to the fiscal year 2020 budget on Thursday. The amendment called for the budget to be raised by $1.2 million to account for the receipt of federal CARES Act funding that the city applied for this summer.
The $1.2 million is just the first portion of $6.4 million in COVID-19 relief aid that the city received. All funds must be spent by the end of the 2020 calendar year.
In an interview prior to the meeting, Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard said that the $1.2 million was an advance that went toward reimbursing some of costs of the extra work that paramedics did during the shelter in place in March, as well as the cost of enabling technology to permit people to work from home.
Leonard said the city is continually evaluating what legislation will allow them to use the funding for, but that conversations are still ongoing about how the rest will be used.
For more information on Thursday’s meeting, including a workshop presentation on landscaping costs for city-owned thoroughfares, visit blog.cstx.gov.
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
First Responders Parade
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
National Night Out
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.