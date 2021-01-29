College Station City Council hears alternatives to stricter occupancy limits

College Station already has a city-wide ordinance that says a maximum of four unrelated people can live in any home.

Councilman John Nichols encouraged city staff to continue working toward the ROO, stating he does not think that implementing a stricter occupancy limit in limited areas would requite much more effort from city staff members.

“The ROO has other purposes than behaviors. ... It is not about behaviors as much as it is about driving land prices up and affordable housing out of neighborhoods because they can’t compete with business entities that want to rent by the bedroom,” he said.

Councilman Bob Brick expressed similar sentiments, citing concerns about what he and others referred to as the commercialization of single-family neighborhoods.

“I understand that folks need places to live,” he said, “but I understand that people have invested in their homes, and they have a reason to expect the city to help them preserve those homes.”

Halle-Schramm said that participants in the February discussions will be asked about what people think about the ROO, what potential grandfathering options they would prefer and what percentage of property owners in a subdivision they feel should need to agree on a ROO before one could take effect in their area.