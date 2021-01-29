College Station City Council hears alternatives to stricter occupancy limits

College Station is moving forward with work toward an ordinance that could allow neighborhoods to restrict occupancy of a home to two or fewer unrelated people, and looking to hear from residents about their thoughts on the matter.
Throughout next month, there will be opportunities for community members to voice their opinions on the proposed ordinance, known as the Restricted Occupancy Overlay (ROO), to city staff members via virtual Zoom meetings and an online survey.
At a Thursday council meeting, Long-Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm recapped a presentation that the council heard at its first meeting of the year that gave options to address occupancy-related concerns without restricting the number of unrelated people in a home. The staff-recommended alternatives included increasing fines for parking violations and increasing parking in new developments and redevelopments, saying it is often difficult and time-consuming to enforce occupancy restrictions. The alternatives were meant to address behavioral issues, such as parking problems, that are often associated with too many people living in a home.
But many council members said they felt the alternative options fall short in keeping commercial entities out of single-family neighborhoods and don’t directly address the issue of rising housing prices. Because of that, most council members expressed interest in only pursuing the ROO rather than any of the alternative options presented.
College Station already has a city-wide ordinance that says a maximum of four unrelated people can live in any home.
Councilman John Nichols encouraged city staff to continue working toward the ROO, stating he does not think that implementing a stricter occupancy limit in limited areas would requite much more effort from city staff members.
“The ROO has other purposes than behaviors. ... It is not about behaviors as much as it is about driving land prices up and affordable housing out of neighborhoods because they can’t compete with business entities that want to rent by the bedroom,” he said.
Councilman Bob Brick expressed similar sentiments, citing concerns about what he and others referred to as the commercialization of single-family neighborhoods.
“I understand that folks need places to live,” he said, “but I understand that people have invested in their homes, and they have a reason to expect the city to help them preserve those homes.”
Halle-Schramm said that participants in the February discussions will be asked about what people think about the ROO, what potential grandfathering options they would prefer and what percentage of property owners in a subdivision they feel should need to agree on a ROO before one could take effect in their area.
A Feb. 8 meeting will look for input from the development community, the Feb. 16 meeting will be geared toward neighborhood associations, and the final discussion on Feb. 22 will engage university students. All meetings will be at 6 p.m. There also will be an online survey.
The meetings are essentially the same, but each is slightly modified so that it is tailored to the target community of that particular session. Even so, anyone is allowed to attend any given session.
After the meetings and survey are completed, Halle-Schramm said staff will compile that public input into a summary that the planning and zoning commission and the city council will look at and give feedback on. Then, city staff will return to council soon after with an ordinance to consider for adoption.
While dates are not yet determined, Halle-Schramm said the draft ordinance likely will be taken to the council in March or April.
Council members also unanimously approved a $56,892.96 change order to the Network Hardware and Installation project service agreement with Avinext, and a $458,400 contract with Jones and Carter for the design of the Victoria Avenue rehabilitation project.
The Castlegate Park’s basketball court is now known as “Alex Caruso Court” following a council decision Thursday. Caruso, who recently won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, is a College Station native and former Texas A&M player who frequently practiced on the Castlegate court, which is across the street from his parents’ home.
Go to blog.cstx.gov to view presentations about COVID-19 vaccinations, how the city’s retail strategy has pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and greenway trail surfaces. Visit cstx.gov/ROO to stay up to date on upcoming public input opportunities.