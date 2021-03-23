College Station City Council encourages residents to continue wearing masks

The College Station City Council is formally encouraging residents to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distancing protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as outlined in a resolution it approved Monday night.
The decision comes after Councilman John Crompton earlier this month asked the city staff to prepare a resolution that would urge Gov. Greg Abbott to reinstate a face-covering requirement that he recently lifted.
Monday’s resolution does not urge any type of reinstated order, but instead says that residents are “strongly encouraged” to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person that is not in the same household. It also says the council affirms that “threats posed by COVID-19 continue and necessitate adherence” to such mitigating protocols.
The resolution passed unanimously. Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha participated in discussion about the item but had to leave the meeting prior to the final vote.
Crompton said Monday that he was comfortable with the phrasing in the resolution and that it “captured the essence” of what he was getting at when he called for the item to be considered.
Most messages Councilman Bob Brick said he and other council members have received from residents have been against a mask mandate. Even so, Brick said he feels like it is too soon to only be encouraging the use of masks, adding that he does not think personal freedoms should outweigh public health responsibilities.
“If we use the logic of most of these letters — the easy use of the word freedom,” Brick said, “we could also dispense with stop lights and stop signs and roadway speed limits and let everybody do what they want when they want it, being always personally responsible, as they say.”
Cunha pointed to some improvements regarding the pandemic that she has seen reported in local news outlets, such as a steady rate of decline of COVID-19 cases and a reduction in hospitalizations.
“I think there’s a lot of positive things,” she said. “And I think it’s important to point those out and not get stuck in a narrative just because we’ve been saying it for a long time.”
After Cunha made her points, Councilman Dennis Maloney said that everyone is happy to see those improvements, reiterating that the resolution is meant only to encourage practices that are emphasized by health experts.
“We’re just saying that it’s not over yet,” he said. “It’s looking really good, but we’re in the fourth quarter. And let’s just hang on for a couple more months and get some more inoculations and we’re all going to be having Thanksgiving dinner on July the Fourth probably, which would be great.”
During the special meeting Monday, the council also heard a presentation about industry recruitment from the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corp. and the city’s economic development department. BVEDC President and CEO Matt Prochaska explained that the corporation is geared toward launching, growing and locating companies in collaboration with College Station, Bryan, Brazos County, Texas A&M and Invest Brazos Valley members.
Prochaska told the council about active projects in the city, saying there were 71 in 2020, and prior to 2020 there were 75. He said that over time there have been more opportunities for larger projects, more projects and projects that require more space as well as creating more jobs.
In 2020, Prochaska said, 45% of active projects dealt with manufacturing, with biotechnology coming in next at 23%.
The council decided Monday that at a later meeting it would like to vote on an adjustment to College Station’s animal ordinance regarding fowl. Council members showed support in reducing the distance requirement between the fowl enclosure and any dwelling other than the owner’s from 100 to 50 feet with a probationary period. They also said the adjustment should indicate a limit of six chickens.
The change comes after a resident spoke at a recent council meeting asking for the reduction in distance requirement. Council members indicated in the meeting that they had received several emails from community members supporting such a change.
Go to blog.cstx.gov to see additional Monday presentations, including one about Wolf Pen Creek events and activities and another regarding Bee Creek drainage.