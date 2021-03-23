College Station City Council encourages residents to continue wearing masks

“If we use the logic of most of these letters — the easy use of the word freedom,” Brick said, “we could also dispense with stop lights and stop signs and roadway speed limits and let everybody do what they want when they want it, being always personally responsible, as they say.”

Cunha pointed to some improvements regarding the pandemic that she has seen reported in local news outlets, such as a steady rate of decline of COVID-19 cases and a reduction in hospitalizations.

“I think there’s a lot of positive things,” she said. “And I think it’s important to point those out and not get stuck in a narrative just because we’ve been saying it for a long time.”

After Cunha made her points, Councilman Dennis Maloney said that everyone is happy to see those improvements, reiterating that the resolution is meant only to encourage practices that are emphasized by health experts.

“We’re just saying that it’s not over yet,” he said. “It’s looking really good, but we’re in the fourth quarter. And let’s just hang on for a couple more months and get some more inoculations and we’re all going to be having Thanksgiving dinner on July the Fourth probably, which would be great.”