 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station City Council discusses proposed restricted occupancy overlay ordinance
0 comments

College Station City Council discusses proposed restricted occupancy overlay ordinance

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The College Station City Council discussed on Thursday how to move forward on the proposed restricted occupancy overlay ordinance, which if approved would allow original subdivisions in single-family neighborhoods to vote to restrict occupancy of homes to no more than two unrelated people.  

The city currently has an ordinance prohibiting more than 4 unrelated persons in a home.  

While the final vote on an ordinance will take place at a later date, the council’s Thursday discussion was all about determining whether or not to move forward with the ROO ordinance and if so, what types of regulations will be set in the ordinance.  

After hearing from around 20 community members on both sides of the issue, some speaking on behalf of groups, the majority of the city council said that they do in fact want to pursue the ordinance.  

An official draft ordinance will be reviewed by the council as the only item for it to discuss during a special meeting agenda in the near future. 

The council said it wants the ordinance to require 50% plus one of an original subdivision’s property owners to sign a petition to submit an application for the ROO. The council also said there will be a process to remove a ROO. 

The city council said it wants the ordinance that it will review to include a grandfather clause, which the council will discuss further at its next meeting about the ordinance.  

Go to theeagle.com to learn more.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas A&M University Legacies

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

College Station residents express opposition to restricted occupancy rules in first of three informational meetings
Latest Headlines

College Station residents express opposition to restricted occupancy rules in first of three informational meetings

While the exact number of poll respondents was not available Monday night, results showed that 67% of the crowd was made up of College Station homeowners, 52% of attendees were in the development community, with a few others being renters, students and members of neighborhood groups. 

Of those who responded, 86% said they were “strongly against” the ROO, 3% said they were somewhat against it, 3% were neutral, 1% supported the ROO and 7% strongly supported it. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert