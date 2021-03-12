College Station City Council discusses proposed restricted occupancy overlay ordinance

The College Station City Council discussed on Thursday how to move forward on the proposed restricted occupancy overlay ordinance, which if approved would allow original subdivisions in single-family neighborhoods to vote to restrict occupancy of homes to no more than two unrelated people.

The city currently has an ordinance prohibiting more than 4 unrelated persons in a home.

While the final vote on an ordinance will take place at a later date, the council’s Thursday discussion was all about determining whether or not to move forward with the ROO ordinance and if so, what types of regulations will be set in the ordinance.

After hearing from around 20 community members on both sides of the issue, some speaking on behalf of groups, the majority of the city council said that they do in fact want to pursue the ordinance.

An official draft ordinance will be reviewed by the council as the only item for it to discuss during a special meeting agenda in the near future.

The council said it wants the ordinance to require 50% plus one of an original subdivision’s property owners to sign a petition to submit an application for the ROO. The council also said there will be a process to remove a ROO.