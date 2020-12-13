College Station City Council candidates reflect on runoff as election day nears

As the election nears completion, Nichols said that he is happy that it is closing out and is thankful for the support he has received so far. He said in a Friday interview that he has revitalized his election advertising in this period of time between the November election and the runoff election date and met with voters to discuss his ideas for the community.

“I think that’s probably one of the more interesting things about this election,” Nichols said, “is that we can reach out to people, both myself and my opponent, without the noise of national politics on the ballot.”

Nichols first served as a city council member in 2012, was re-elected in 2015, then resigned from the position in 2016 to run for mayor. He lost to Mayor Karl Mooney, then was re-elected to a council position in 2017.

Regan has never been an elected official, but he ran for Bryan City Council about 10 years ago.

Nichols, 78, has lived in College Station since 1968. He headed the department of agricultural economics at Texas A&M before retiring in 2012.