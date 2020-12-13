College Station City Council candidates reflect on runoff as election day nears

The Tuesday runoff election day to determine the College Station City Council Place 5 seat winner is quickly approaching.
Early voting ended Friday, with 1,011 in-person votes and 883 mail-in ballots cast, according to Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock.
The candidates on the ballot are incumbent John Nichols and one of his two challengers, Craig Regan. They are competing for a four-year term. In November, Nichols received 12,990 votes, or 45.7%, while Regan got 10,633, or 37.4%.
On Tuesday, voters can go to the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility on 1603 Graham Road or the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center at 2275 Dartmouth St. to cast a ballot. Both locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On runoff election day, voters also can drop off mail ballots at a post office or at the Brazos County Election Administrator’s Office.
Reflecting on the race so far, Regan said he thinks that he has surprised a lot of people.
“I’m not political. I try to be analytical,” Regan said on Friday. “And I think this runoff is a good example of that. I think that the people of College Station aren’t looking for politics, they’re looking for solutions. And I think that’s what this election and what this runoff is all about.”
As the election nears completion, Nichols said that he is happy that it is closing out and is thankful for the support he has received so far. He said in a Friday interview that he has revitalized his election advertising in this period of time between the November election and the runoff election date and met with voters to discuss his ideas for the community.
“I think that’s probably one of the more interesting things about this election,” Nichols said, “is that we can reach out to people, both myself and my opponent, without the noise of national politics on the ballot.”
Nichols first served as a city council member in 2012, was re-elected in 2015, then resigned from the position in 2016 to run for mayor. He lost to Mayor Karl Mooney, then was re-elected to a council position in 2017.
Regan has never been an elected official, but he ran for Bryan City Council about 10 years ago.
Nichols, 78, has lived in College Station since 1968. He headed the department of agricultural economics at Texas A&M before retiring in 2012.
He is involved in the Brazos County Health Department board, the B-CS Chamber of Commerce, the Blinn College Bryan Campus Advisory Committee and the International Center for Agribusiness Research and Education. He has been on the council’s budget and finance committee for three years.
If re-elected, Nichols said his top priorities involve ensuring fiscal discipline with the city budget, building partnerships with local businesses as the community recovers from the pandemic and protecting and stabilizing neighborhoods. Nichols said he’s proposing a demonstration project in a couple of areas of central College Station that may involve waiving certain fees to help bring in young families.
Additionally, updates to the city’s comprehensive plan will be made next year. Nichols said his background in planning and zoning back when the original comprehensive plan was being developed would give him a valuable foundation to assist throughout the updating process.
When the city staff and council were creating the fiscal year 2021 budget, they made cuts across the board, bracing for a worst-case scenario type of year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nichols said that the city’s sales tax revenues have been better than expected, helped in part because there were some football games this year and most college students returned to town.
“I’m pleased that the city’s financial position is strong and that we’ve made it this far through the COVID,” he said. “That validates the budget management processes we did in the past year. I’m looking forward to being involved in those same kind of discussions over the next year, and doing so from a position of relative strength in our fiscal condition.”
Regan, 35, led a career in the Navy as an air traffic controller for five years. He moved to Bryan-College Station to study at A&M and Blinn College.
He served on the Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission from 2015 to 2017 and in the past has been involved with the American Legion and the Hispanic Forum. Now, he is a self-employed small business adviser.
If elected, Regan’s top priorities will include wealth conservation, natural restoration, economic diversity and new business growth.
Regan also expressed major concern about the city’s debt, which he believes is not sustainable. To address the issue, Regan said he wants to introduce local bonds for residents at 1% or 1.25% and offer a tax or utility rebate in conjunction with the bonds. He is also in favor of partnerships between the city and local nonprofits, in which nonprofits would receive grants to help maintain city parks.
Additionally, Regan is concerned with the cost of living in the city, and said that he is running to address that and to improve the quality of life for College Station residents.
“Your cost of living in College Station is going to increase unless we do something,” he said, “and I think the best person to do that.”
For more information on the candidates, read the full candidate profiles from Oct. 25 at theeagle.com.
