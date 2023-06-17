College Station voters approved three of the five proposed $90.4 million city bonds in November 2022, and are awaiting feedback from residents as each project enters the design phases.

During Monday's city council meeting, Jennifer Cain, director of capital projects for College Station, gave an overview of the 2022 bond projects and said all are in the design phase and others are finalizing the architect engineer selection.

Residents will have a new fire station — No. 7 — improvements to Rock Prairie Road East, the Bachmann Little League and Senior League/Soccer Buildings, the installation of pickleball/futsal courts and more.

The $90.4 million bond included five propositions regarding fire safety improvements, transportation, sports and tourism, and park and pool improvements.

Proposition A

Proposition A includes fire safety improvements and totals $18 million to build Fire Station No. 7. City staff said the fire station will be placed to improve response times in the city’s southern portion. Cain said the status is under land acquisition and design will run through Fiscal Year 2024, with construction in FY 2025-26.

Proposition B

Proposition B is for transportation and totals $16.1 million for the widening of Rock Prairie Road East corridor from Town Lake Drive to William D. Fitch Parkway. City staff said this will transform the two-lane asphalt roadway into a four-lane concrete road with separated bike lanes and sidewalks on the sides; and the project will include a storm sewer, street lighting and a traffic signal at Town Lake.

The architect engineer is set to be selected in July, and will follow the land acquisition design phase through FY 2024-25; while construction will run through FY 2026-27.

Proposition D

Proposition D is for parks improvements and redevelopment and totals $22 million for six individual projects.

Improvements to the Bachmann Little League and Senior League/Soccer Buildings will cost $7 million. City staff said the project would demolish the existing structures and build new facilities with expanded restrooms, concessions areas and storage.

On Monday, the council selected an architect engineer and the design phase will be complete by FY24 and construction will run through FY25.

According to city staff, the installation of pickleball/futsal courts will cost $1.7 million to install three outdoor courts for pickleball, futsal and other sports with lighting, lines and surfacing; and also may include additional parking.

As the courts are currently in the design phase, city staff said construction will be complete by FY24.

The replacement of Bee Creek and Central Park tennis courts will cost $1.7 million to reconstruct the park and courts with new playing surfaces, court lighting, fencing, netting and windscreens. The council has selected an architect engineer for this project and will have the design and construction phase complete by FY25.

The redevelopment of Mabel Clare Thomas Park will cost $3 million to include a new pavilion with restrooms, historical/memorial elements, additional lighting, shade areas and recreational areas. Cain said they are in the negotiation stage of the design contract and will finish the design phase by FY24, with construction to be complete by FY25.

Improvements to the Lincoln Recreation Center area will cost $1.2 million to provide restrooms at W.A. Tarrow Park and add pedestrian improvements for accessibility to the park and restrooms. This project is also in the process of negotiating a design contract. The design and construction phase is scheduled for completion by FY24.

The redevelopment of Central Park Operations Shop will cost $7.4 million in order to demolish the existing structure and construct an expanded building; including secure storage, workshops, restrooms and office space for Central Park, South District and forestry crews.

Cain said the council selected an architect engineer in June and the project will be finished with design and construction by FY24.

After the bonds passed, city staff said based on projections, the proposed $90.4 million in capital projects in the three approved propositions would be funded without a property tax rate increase; however, associated operational expenses may affect the future property tax rate. The estimated annual operating cost for all projects, broken down as follows:

Proposition A: $2,650,000

Proposition B: None

Proposition D: $6,700

There also will be a public input meeting from 6-8 p.m. July 12 at City Hall to discuss the pickleball/futsal courts at Anderson Park where residents can provide feedback.

For more information, visit cstx.gov/our_community/2022_bond_election or email bond2022@cstx.gov.