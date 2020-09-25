College Station City Council backs redefining 'family' and 'related' for housing purposes

On Thursday, the council supported moving forward with removing the degrees of consanguinity and affinity, combining related and family and expanding upon relationships to be more inclusive overall.

This means the definition of family will eventually mean anyone who is related by blood, adoption, guardianship, marriage, part of a group home for diabled persons or an authorized caretaker. Guardianship can also include foster children, exchange students, or those in the process of gaining legal custody of a minor.

Council also agreed that staff should add language that codifies how to calculate relationships and the number of unrelated people who are allowed to live in a home. Staff Planner Jade Broadnax said the city does not have codified language to describe this process, but that people have expressed dislike with the way they are currently calculating.

The adjustment will mean that there will be official language that says that for the purpose of determining the number of unrelated people, the members of a household who are related are counted as one person, and anyone else is considered an individual, unrelated person.