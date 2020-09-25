College Station City Council backs redefining 'family' and 'related' for housing purposes

College Station council members expressed support at their Thursday night workshop meeting for adjusting the city’s definition of “related” and “family” to be more inclusive.
Public hearings will be conducted this fall before the council officially adopts new definitions.
The item was before council because in June, the elected officials expressed interest in an ordinance that could give subdivisions a zoning option to restrict home occupancy to no more than two unrelated people. The city’s current regulations permit up to four unrelated people.
City staff had started collecting community input but received heavy pushback from people on both sides of the issue, largely due to the ordinance’s definition of “related.” As a result, the city has put the development of the potential ordinance on hold so officials can make changes to current definitions. Outreach for the potential ordinance could start over in the winter.
The current College Station “related” definition limits relation to the first or second degree of consanguinity or affinity. This means that the only people who are considered related are a spouse, parent/child, brother/sister, grandparent, grandchild, parent in-law or daughter/son-in-law. Relationships including cousins, great-grandparents, aunt/uncle, niece/nephew and more would not be permitted.
On Thursday, the council supported moving forward with removing the degrees of consanguinity and affinity, combining related and family and expanding upon relationships to be more inclusive overall.
This means the definition of family will eventually mean anyone who is related by blood, adoption, guardianship, marriage, part of a group home for diabled persons or an authorized caretaker. Guardianship can also include foster children, exchange students, or those in the process of gaining legal custody of a minor.
Council also agreed that staff should add language that codifies how to calculate relationships and the number of unrelated people who are allowed to live in a home. Staff Planner Jade Broadnax said the city does not have codified language to describe this process, but that people have expressed dislike with the way they are currently calculating.
The adjustment will mean that there will be official language that says that for the purpose of determining the number of unrelated people, the members of a household who are related are counted as one person, and anyone else is considered an individual, unrelated person.
Since changing the way the city calculates the number of unrelated people in a home would make it easier for more people to live under one roof, the council also said that there should be physical restrictions that prevent excessive congestion or other issues. One of the options the council asked staff to look into included removing a person’s ability to register a rental property if excessive violations of trash, noise or parking rules.
On Thursday, council also approved a $571,314.94 change order to the contract with Thalle Construction for the Lick Creek Trunk Line project. The change order will increase the contract amount to pay for the contractor’s repair of the irrigation system for Pebble Creek Golf Course, Assistant Director of Capital Projects Emily Fisher said via email. The size of the pipe, the length of construction and an accelerated schedule, led to an overrun of the irrigation repair work included in the original contract, she said.
The project’s construction contract was originally just under $11 million. The total project budget is about $14 million, since it includes construction, design, and other costs. Fisher said that project savings and contingency funds allowed the city to stay within the total budget despite the change order increasing the construction costs.
Construction is expected to be done at the end of October.
The council was going to review and potentially accept a report that outlined proposed changes to the city’s Comprehensive Plan, but pushed the agenda item to the Oct. 8 meeting due to time constraints.
For more information on Thursday’s meeting, including presentations on TxDOT projects and future enhancements at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex, visit blog.cstx.gov.
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Burleson County Fair
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.