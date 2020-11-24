College Station City Council approves turning greenway properties into parkland

College Station parkland is continuing to grow. At Monday night’s City Council meeting, elected officials voted to approve the conversion of four separate greenway properties into parkland.
All together, the properties equal 27 acres, bringing the city’s total amount of parkland to 1,864 acres.
This is the fourth time in recent months that the council has approved of converting greenways into parkland. The first was in May related to 59 acres near Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. A conversion in July brought in 196 acres, and the most recent one in October added 110.5 acres to the city’s park system.
As with the past three cases, this fourth round of conversions will not come at any cost to the city since it was property that College Station already owns and has no plans to make adjustments to until opportunities open in the future.
Venessa Garza with the city’s planning department said at the meeting that there is additional greenway property near the Midtown Business Park area that likely will be converted into parkland in about a year. FEMA officials must identify where the floodplain is before moving forward.
The council unanimously denied a request from property owner Majid Atique to change the land use at his eight-acre property on 6620 Victoria Ave. The change would have opened doors for commercial uses. Atique was hoping to build self-storage units on the land; he told the council that he has faced challenges for years when trying to use the space in different ways, largely because of the area’s current restrictions.
The land in question is near several residential subdivisions, including Turnberry Place, Wellborn Oaks, Castlegate II and Creek Meadows. It also sits within a place designated by the Wellborn Community Plan, which was approved by the council in 2013 and made through collaboration with community members to avoid future commercial uses in the area. Several community members who spoke at the meeting, as well as council members, felt that the request for a land use change conflicted with the existing community plan.
Councilman Dennis Maloney said he could not think of a more unsuitable location for a storage facility than the eight acres that were under consideration.
“We gave our word, and we have a covenant with this area to protect their lifestyle — and if they’re voicing objections to this, then we have to support them,” Maloney said. “It doesn’t follow the Wellborn Plan, and we have to respect that. We promised them we would. I will never break that promise.”
At the request of Councilwoman Linda Harvell, the council also delved into the possibility of creating an ad hoc College Station business committee.
The discussion comes after some business owners at the first city-run “Business Over Breakfast” event earlier this month expressed interest in the city starting a more formal group.
The Business Over Breakfast bimonthly meeting series was created after council members told staff in October that they would like informal meetings to be started among city staff and business leaders as an alternative to starting a formal small business advisory board.
The council ultimately decided that it was too early to begin looking into a more formal group, and directed city staff to continue with the Business Over Breakfast events for now.
The council unanimously approved a resolution supporting a $10 increase in vehicle registration fees, subject to the state Legislature’s approval. The change would help Brazos County address mobility issues through the Regional Mobility Authority.
There are still other steps that need to be completed before an increase in fees would be finalized.
“This resolution just signifies the local community support for a bill that would need to be approved by the Texas Legislature,” Brian Piscacek, assistant to the city manager, said in an email before the meeting. “The 87th Texas Legislative session begins in January 2021. This is an initial step in a multi-step process.”
If approved by the state, voters would still need to weigh in on the change around November 2021, Piscacek said. If approved, implementation would not happen until 2022.
But Piscacek said if this ends up being addressed during the 2023 legislative session instead, and then is approved by voters, implementation would happen no sooner than 2024.
Brazos County has also approved a support resolution, while the city of Bryan has yet to consider one.
For more information on Monday’s meeting, including a presentation about the city’s open records request process and a semi-annual report on impact fees, visit blog.cstx.gov.
