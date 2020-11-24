College Station City Council approves turning greenway properties into parkland

College Station parkland is continuing to grow. At Monday night’s City Council meeting, elected officials voted to approve the conversion of four separate greenway properties into parkland.

All together, the properties equal 27 acres, bringing the city’s total amount of parkland to 1,864 acres.

This is the fourth time in recent months that the council has approved of converting greenways into parkland. The first was in May related to 59 acres near Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. A conversion in July brought in 196 acres, and the most recent one in October added 110.5 acres to the city’s park system.

As with the past three cases, this fourth round of conversions will not come at any cost to the city since it was property that College Station already owns and has no plans to make adjustments to until opportunities open in the future.

Venessa Garza with the city’s planning department said at the meeting that there is additional greenway property near the Midtown Business Park area that likely will be converted into parkland in about a year. FEMA officials must identify where the floodplain is before moving forward.