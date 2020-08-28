College Station City Council approves park projects, FY21 budget and tax rate

Thomas Park and Veterans Park will receive improvements and new projects following approval from the College Station City Council.
During the Thursday meeting, the council also adopted its fiscal year 2021 budget and tax rate of $0.534618 per $100 assessed valuation.
Improved drainage and roadways, an additional restroom, more sidewalks and two new playgrounds for Veterans Park & Athletic Complex are all included under the $1.93 million contract with JaCody Construction. In a presentation to council, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation Kelly Kelbly outlined the reason for the changes, including issues with standing water that often ends up between fields 1 through 6.
“The improvements that we’re looking at — essentially all of them are to increase the functionality, efficiency and playability of the park, for our own citizens and then also for out-of-town guests,” Kelbly said.
As explained in her presentation and the city blog post, the project is made possible by funds including Parkland Dedication funds and Field Redevelopment funds, which are only permitted to be used to improve parks.
City staff also presented a change order that would have removed the two playgrounds and their associated features, reducing the project cost by $271,352. Council voted it down though, citing a desire to invest in parks that could lead to increases in tourism dollars.
The decision to deny the change order leaves city staff tasked with finding $78,000 in funding for the replacement of electrical panels that feed the softball lights. In an email after the meeting, Kelbly said staff will “dig into the bottom dollar of the budget and revisit potentially available” Parkland Dedication funds to meet the council’s request to move forward.
Work on Veterans Park improvements will begin during the first week of September.
Upcoming work at Thomas Park will focus on design aspects during FY21, with many projects scheduled for construction beginning the following year. The council discussed the future of these projects, which are in the newly approved budget, during their workshop meeting.
The total budget for street work for James Parkway and Puryear Drive, all south of Francis Drive, is $2.54 million, with $330,000 in design work slated for this upcoming fiscal year.
On the park side, phase one has been completed with the recent removal of the park pool. For phase two, there are drainage and sidewalk projects planned for the southern portion of the park — $250,000 is set aside for designing phase two in FY21.
During the meeting, council expressed interest in some design work being done for phase three, which delves into amenities for the space. During phase four, the city will look into an aquatic amenity. While this phase is further in the future and the type of aquatic amenity has yet to be confirmed, council members expressed interest on Thursday in staff setting aside a space for a pool when they work on design plans.
Council unanimously voted to adopt the proposed $311.5 million FY21 budget. The budget is about $1 million less than previously discussed, Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard pointed out in the meeting, due to changes such as a transfer that was double counted.
As discussed in previous meetings, the budget is about $29 million less than in FY20. Of that decrease, around $5 million comes from a hiring freeze of 55 to 60 positions and other expenditure reductions in overtime, supplies, travel and more. There are no utility rate or fee increases included in the proposed budget.
The property tax rate of $0.534618 per $100 of assessed value that was approved is the same as the city’s current rate.
A zoning request that would have changed four acres at 3914 Alamosa Street from Townhouse to Planned Development District was denied. The switch, which would have provided small-lot, single-family homes, was something the developer brought forward to “address changes in the market.” Council members opposed to the zoning change request cited concerns about making such major changes for the homeowners already in the area.
For more information on Thursday’s meeting, including a presentation about the city fiber infrastructure and a resolution to support a bid to host the Texas Recreation and Park Society conference in February 2022, visit blog.cstx.gov.
