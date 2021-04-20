College Station City Council approves overlay ordinance

“I’ve always been an advocate for neighborhoods — always. Period. That’s it,” Maloney said. “If it’s good for a neighborhood — if it makes College Station a better place to live, I’m for it. This ordinance makes College Station a better place to live.”

Councilman Bob Brick expressed similar sentiments, saying that he supports the ordinance as a way to show support to homeowners in single-family neighborhoods.

Mayor Karl Mooney and Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha opposed the ordinance. Mooney focused heavily on concerns about potential lawsuits. He acknowledged that the city’s legal counsel believes it is unlikely that a lawsuit would occur, but he also cited a court ruling that he believes the ROO may be found to conflict with.

Additionally, Mooney said he does not think a ROO will tackle the issues that many proponents believe it will.

Cunha said she does not believe that it is right to allow the overlay even if it is legal. She also said in the meeting that she is in a neighborhood that could end up having the overlay — she said it was especially concerning since she sometimes open her doors to unrelated people who need a place to stay.