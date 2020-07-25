Families in College Station ISD whose children are eligible for free or reduced lunches are the focal point of a new program that is intended to provide assistance to people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. At their Thursday meeting, city council members approved of putting $250,000 toward the new CSISD COVID-19 Family Empowerment Program, which is made possible by Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funds.
Eligible families can receive assistance with medical co-pays, prescription costs, uniforms, rent and utility assistance and more. The funds also will be used for part of the salary of a bilingual case manager, technology expenses, software licensing expenses and money for client needs to improve family stability, the council agenda states.
The program will run through the 2020-2021 school year.
Councilman Dennis Maloney said at the meeting that he is happy that the city is helping families address a wide variety of needs.
“I am very pleased to see that we are going to be partnering with the College Station Independent School District to assist families with medical needs, and rent and utility assistance,
and helping folks get back to work by providing them with IDs, certification fees, uniforms and whatever else they need,” he said.
Council also approved of sending $124,250 to local nonprofit Project Unity. According to the agenda summary, Project Unity will use the money to help 125 College Station residents and families with their rent, utilities, food and transportation costs.
About 196 acres of greenway are now considered parkland following council’s unanimous vote of approval. The space eventually will be used for hike and bike trails, wildlife viewing and more, but for now the city is not putting any money toward changing the converted land.
The greenways that were converted include space by Harvey Road and the Windwood subdivision, space near the Art and Myra Bright Park, and another portion near Castlerock Park.
The FY20 budget was decreased, following council approval, by $5.5 million due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Electric, water, wastewater and solid waste are not affected. The hotel tax fund saw the largest cut, with a $4.4 million drop.
At the end of last month, a new short-term rental ordinance was approved. On Thursday, council voted on fees associated with the short-term rental ordinance. The initial STR inspection fee and the STR permit fee are both $100 each, while the STR permit renewal fee is $75. Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard said that the amounts set are among the lowest out of several cities that College Station officials looked at when finalizing the fees.
During a workshop session, Leonard presented council with a proposed FY21 budget that included spending cuts across the board, due to the pandemic. The proposed FY21 total net budget is $312.6 million, which is about $28.5 million less than the FY20 budget.
Council members and staff will delve more deeply into the proposed budget next week. Community members are welcome to attend the virtual meetings, which begin at 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Public hearings on the budget and tax rate will be Aug. 13. The council is scheduled to adopt the budget and tax rate on Aug. 27.
For more information on Thursday’s meeting, including presentations on pedestrian connectivity to the Texas A&M campus and a FY20 Utility Customer Service update, visit blog.cstx.gov.
To review the proposed FY21 budget, go to cstx.gov/budget.
