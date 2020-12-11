College Station City Council approves expanded definition of ‘family’ in housing

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha was the only person to vote against the definition, stating that she did not think it was an appropriate issue for the government to weigh in on. She added that defining family and limiting who can live in a home could negatively affect people who are trying to reduce their cost of housing through sharing a living space.

“I am unhappy that we are having a discussion to define family,” Cunha continued. “It has nothing to do with behaviors that are seen by other neighbors. It has nothing to do with numbers. It is just the government trying to say who I can and cannot live with in my own home, and that I have a problem with.”

Expressing support for the definition, Councilman Dennis Maloney pointed to challenges the city has faced with high cost of living, and rental properties created by people who live outside of the city that are built in single-family residential neighborhoods.

“As one city council member, I support allowing the majority of property owners in each subdivision the tools they need to protect their private property and the lifestyle that is under attack by those who value a return on investment over lifestyle in those subdivisions,” he said, “and defining a family unit is one of those tools.”