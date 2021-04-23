College Station City Council approves Costco agreements

College Station leaders are continuing to work toward welcoming Costco to the city.

Thursday night, council members approved economic development and property purchase agreements with Costco Wholesale Corporation for about 19 acres near Earl Rudder Freeway and Corporate Drive in the Midtown Business Park. Natalie Ruiz, College Station’s director for economic development, said Thursday that this is the formal real estate purchase contract meaning the council approved the sale of the land and outlined conditions for said sale.

On April 7, Costco Wholesale filed a site plan with the City of College Station for a 160,000-square-foot facility to be located along Texas 6 in Midtown. When the project was announced, the city said that the next steps included approval of the land purchase and economic development agreements. At the time, the city said that site construction plans and permit applications will be reviewed for compliance in May and June.

One of the final steps will include the city council approving an infrastructure participation agreement.

In a special mini-episode of the city’s All Up In Your Business podcast released April 7, Ruiz said that to her, since there is still much to be done, “it’s not a thing until they’re out there pushing dirt.”