College Station City Council approves Costco agreements

College Station leaders are continuing to work toward welcoming Costco to the city.
Thursday night, council members approved economic development and property purchase agreements with Costco Wholesale Corporation for about 19 acres near Earl Rudder Freeway and Corporate Drive in the Midtown Business Park. Natalie Ruiz, College Station’s director for economic development, said Thursday that this is the formal real estate purchase contract meaning the council approved the sale of the land and outlined conditions for said sale.
On April 7, Costco Wholesale filed a site plan with the City of College Station for a 160,000-square-foot facility to be located along Texas 6 in Midtown. When the project was announced, the city said that the next steps included approval of the land purchase and economic development agreements. At the time, the city said that site construction plans and permit applications will be reviewed for compliance in May and June.
One of the final steps will include the city council approving an infrastructure participation agreement.
In a special mini-episode of the city’s All Up In Your Business podcast released April 7, Ruiz said that to her, since there is still much to be done, “it’s not a thing until they’re out there pushing dirt.”
Having a real estate contract and economic development agreement further solidifies the potential that Costco will build, but Ruiz said Thursday that the ultimate decision is still Costco’s.
The agreements approved Thursday state that Costco will be open for business by December 31, 2023. In exchange, the agenda summary states that the city will sell the property at a discounted price and reimburse Costco for development-related permit fees.
The city also agreed to establish deed restrictions on remaining city property in the immediate area that’s 10 acres or larger prohibiting a similar retailer from locating in the vicinity. Ruiz said deed restrictions deal with large membership warehouses, liquor stores, fuel sales and large grocery stores such as Kroger and H-E-B. She said smaller, more specialized grocers and retailers are acceptable. Ruiz said this type of non-compete language is standard for large anchor retailers.
The city estimates it will net $2,276,780 on the deal, with improvements to the property adding additional value.
