College Station City Council approves contract to build third water tower

College Station is moving forward with plans to build the city’s third water tower, which will be on a two-acre plot near Rock Prairie Road.
Council members approved a $6.6 million construction contract with CB&I Storage Tank Solutions for a three-million-gallon, 190-foot-tall tower, which will look similar to an existing one at Park Place on Texas Avenue. Assistant Director of Public Works Emily Fisher said the need for the project was identified in the 2016 water master plan to ensure the city can meet peak demand, as well as fire protection demand.
Fisher said the project came in about $1 million under budget. Construction will take about 18 months to complete.
Council also made strides toward rehabilitating William D. Fitch Parkway from Texas 30 to Rock Prairie Road through the approval of an $812,100 design contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates.
The road is the primary route for solid waste trucks as they go to the landfill, Fisher said, and has been in need of ongoing maintenance for some time. The design will take about a year to complete before the rehabilitation can be considered.
The floor was open for resident input during a public hearing about the city’s fiscal year 2021 budget, but nobody spoke.
The proposed FY21 total net budget is $312.6 million, which is about $28.5 million less than the FY20 budget. Of that 8.37% decrease, around $5 million comes from a hiring freeze of 55 to 60 positions and other expenditure reductions in overtime, supplies, travel and more. There are no utility rate or fee increases included in the proposed budget.
During the Thursday meeting, council voted to support the proposed property tax rate, which is the same rate of 53.4618 cents per $100 assessed valuation as the current fiscal year.
Council permitting staff to finalize the budget proposal with the rate does not mean they have adopted it. Members will vote on the property tax rate and the FY21 budget on Aug. 27. Elected officials will meet in city hall and the public can join via Zoom, which is the same format under which the Thursday meeting ran.
During her presentation on the tax rate, Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard outlined the certified values received from the Brazos County appraisal district.
She said that the net taxable value is $10.1 billion, which is a 1.76% overall increase in the taxable value. Of that, she said 1.58% is attributed to the new value increase, which is $156 million. The increase in the existing values for College Station properties is 0.18%.
Leonard said there is less than $100,000 of an increase in revenue that is attributed to existing properties. Of the overall increase, about $554,000 will go to the general fund.
During the budget workshop, council heard a presentation about the city’s rental registration program. Councilman John Crompton expressed interest in the city looking into charging fees to rental property owners so that the city’s code enforcement division could finance itself. Other council members also expressed interest in learning more about such options, so staff members will bring forward more research about the topic in the future.
For more information on Thursday’s meeting, visit blog.cstx.gov.
