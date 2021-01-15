College Station City Council approves additional $250,000 in COVID-19 aid for families

The amendment brings the city budget total to $315,720,510.

The nonprofit Elder-Aid will be receiving $464,000 in grant funding. The grant that the council approved Thursday will go toward purchasing and rehabilitating two duplexes that will be affordable rental units for elderly households.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The funding is made available through the Community Development FY 2021 federal Community Development Block Grant Program budget. Elder-Aid has purchased, rehabilitated and leased 14 units in College Station, the agenda states.

Two rezoning requests were approved Thursday night, the first near the intersection of Deacon Drive West and Holleman Drive South, and the second at 3445 Cain Road.

The former changed the zoning of five acres at Pershing Pointe Villas townhouse development so that additional single-family housing can be put on the unplatted part of the development, the city’s blog explains. The latter changed the zoning of 11 acres at 3445 Cain Road so that attached single-family townhomes are now permitted.

The annual review of the Comprehensive Plan and Unified Development Ordinance, which highlights major comprehensive plan initiatives and UDO amendments from last fiscal year, was unanimously approved by the council.