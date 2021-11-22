College Station City Council amends impact fees

Mooney said he objects to the “methodology and the impact they [impact fees] would have based on the numbers that are shown in the semi-annual report on impact fees.”

Doug French, the CEO of Stylecraft, spoke regarding impact fees during one of the public hearings. French said there are currently four residential developments occurring in this city, and was opposed to impact fees.

“We plan on building 30 homes in the city. I feel that part of every vibrant community is important. It saddens me that people of this city cannot get a new home. If I get a road impact fee credit, and if I don’t use it, I should get a credit back to me,” he said.

Hunter Goodwin, the president and COO of Oldham Goodwin Group LLC, also opposes impact fees.

“I am here to beg for mercy,” he said. “Emotionally I am struggling, I have never asked for mercy. It is very discouraging to me, I believe what we have delivered, if you take my fees from $5,000 to $30,000, I am dead in the water, I will have to tell homeowners the plan we promised, we will have to change the rules on that.”

Fred Dupriest, a College Station resident, spoke in favor of impact fees.