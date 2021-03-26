College Station City Council adjusts FY21 fiscal, budgetary policy statements

College Station adjusted its fiscal year 2021 fiscal and budgetary policy statements as a sort of precautionary measure and direct result of February’s winter storm.

Amendments to the debt management and fund balance sections were approved by city council members Thursday night. Prior to the change, wording restricted the city’s ability to get a short-term revolving line of credit if that ends up being needed to cover expenses related to Winter Storm Uri, which the city announced earlier this month could cost College Station more than $48 million.

The city currently has enough reserve funding to cover the estimated costs of the storm, but Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard explained to the council that if there is a time in the near future when hot weather leads to the city spending more than usual on power, College Station would need a short-term obligation to make the payment while additional funds “came into the city.”

The fund balance section, on the other hand, was amended essentially to increase transparency and make it more visible to the council and the public when reserve funds are being used for mitigation purposes, such as with Winter Storm Uri.