College Station City Council adjusts FY21 fiscal, budgetary policy statements

College Station adjusted its fiscal year 2021 fiscal and budgetary policy statements as a sort of precautionary measure and direct result of February’s winter storm.
Amendments to the debt management and fund balance sections were approved by city council members Thursday night. Prior to the change, wording restricted the city’s ability to get a short-term revolving line of credit if that ends up being needed to cover expenses related to Winter Storm Uri, which the city announced earlier this month could cost College Station more than $48 million.
The city currently has enough reserve funding to cover the estimated costs of the storm, but Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard explained to the council that if there is a time in the near future when hot weather leads to the city spending more than usual on power, College Station would need a short-term obligation to make the payment while additional funds “came into the city.”
The fund balance section, on the other hand, was amended essentially to increase transparency and make it more visible to the council and the public when reserve funds are being used for mitigation purposes, such as with Winter Storm Uri.
College Station’s FY21 city budget was also amended. The total is now just over $316.98 million — an approximately $1.26 million increase. About $822,000 of the amendment is money that the city received and distributed via Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 Relief Funds. Another $242,000 was added for a police hostage negotiation vehicle and a truck that caught on fire. The rest of the increase is needed to cover the cost of the closure of Boyett Street and parkland dedication appropriations.
Leonard said in a Thursday morning interview that the city’s sales tax revenue will help pay for things such as the Boyett Street project since those revenues have been higher than the city officials originally planned for when creating this year’s budget.
Following an in-depth discussion during last night’s workshop meeting, council members directed the Parks and Recreation Department to continue exploring three possible changes to the parkland dedication section of the Unified Development Ordinance. The proposed changes — which will require more input from stakeholders, the Parks and Recreation Board and eventually official council approval before moving forward — include reducing the number of zones, combining the neighborhood and community park distinctions into a single category, and requiring an annual review of fee-in-lieu and improvement fee elements.
The council members raised several concerns about some of the potential changes but overall wanted to continue looking into the issue down the road.
Other items approved during Thursday night’s meeting include three rezoning requests, as well as a $646,642 design contract that will cover the James Parkway and Puryear Drive rehabilitation from Francis Drive to Kyle Street and a phased improvement plan for the south side of Mabel Clare Thomas Park Improvements.
To view the presentations from last night’s meeting, go to blog.cstx.gov.