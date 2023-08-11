College Station city councilors discussed a wide variety of topics during Thursday night’s council meeting, including whether or not the city needs a recreation center or a convention center, or both.

City Manager Bryan Woods gave a presentation on recreation centers and convention centers in other cities that could compare to the Bryan-College Station market area. No action was taken on this topic but the overall consensus by council was to direct city staff to pursue more details on both types of centers and report back.

Rec center

The council has previously discussed the idea of a rec center and requested city staff to present their findings at a future council meeting.

Woods recognized the Terrell Rec Center in Allen, which cost $54 million and the Beacon Rec Center in Arlington, which cost $26 million. During the discussion, the council looked at what factors to weigh when deciding on which center would best fit the city.

Woods said that with membership fees, a rec center could potentially cover operations and maintenance costs; however it doesn’t “inject revenue into the community” as it would not be a performance building. Regarding management, he said the city could operate it or an outside partnership could manage the rec center.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha requested city staff bring data that reflects what College Station currently has within its recreation capabilities, like that of the Lincoln Rec Center; she also said a rec center would be able to host large sporting events or swim competitions on a larger scale.

Councilman William Wright said he didn’t feel a rec center was necessary, given the multiple gyms the city already has but would be interested in data the staff brings forward. Council members Linda Harvell and Bob Yancy both said they weren’t interested in a rec center; and Yancy said it would harm small-business gym owners. Mayor John Nichols said a rec center would be more of a benefit for residents rather than for tourism.

During the hear citizens portion of the meeting, three gym owners addressed the council asking them to reconsider the idea of bringing a rec center as it could affect their business success.

Charlie Lima, owner of BoomFit-Home of College Station Cross Fit, told the council he opened his gym in 2005 and is hoping to grow his gym as big as possible; and having to compete with a city-owned rec center in his hometown, would not sit well with him.

Steve Diniaco of True Fit gym also spoke in opposition to a rec center in College Station, along with Stephen Parker, local gym owner, who said this would be a waste of taxpayer money.

Tre Watson of College Station spoke in favor of a rec center and said it would be good for the city.

Convention center

During Wood’s presentation on convention centers, he mentioned The Classic Center in Athens, Georgia, at 373,000 square feet for $145 million; and the Waco Convention Center at 144,000 square feet for a population of about 140,000.

Convention centers can bring revenue into the city, Woods said, and he wanted to get a feel for the consensus of the council if they would like to pursue a potential convention center. He again looked at several factors for the council to consider including: constructional cost, operations and maintenance, return on investment, community value, potential partnerships, demand/features, location and management.

Yancy and Maloney have both been advocates for a convention center in town, and during the discussion voiced their support. Yancy said it is time that the city have a convention center to accommodate the growth the city has seen from a tourism perspective and its ability to add for quality of life. Maloney said he has been trying for a convention center since 1999 and believes the old Macy’s building at Post Oak Mall would be the best place for it.

Harvell also agreed the center would be best located at the mall. Cunha said a convention center would be a good place to host school proms and have a large enough space for residents to gather. Council members Mark Smith and Wright both agreed a convention center was worth looking into. Nichols said he would want a commitment for operations and maintenance costs for a convention center.

During the hear citizens portion of this topic, Susan Gipson, owner of The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station, spoke in favor of a convention center because she needs a space big enough to host her large events to accommodate 3,500 people or more.

Greg Stafford, general manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, also spoke in favor of a convention center in town.

“This is a city that generates half of its revenues and hotels in two nights a week, the other five nights, the city dies. … The other 75% of the time, tough sailing,” he told the council. “The only solution to that is to do more group business. … I know that can be done because this is a marketplace that runs 45% occupancy during the week, we run about 67% occupancy during the week. … There is the demand to come here.

“Provisionally we are in support of this, but you have to build the right thing. It has to be at least 200,000 to 250,000 square feet — don’t build it if you aren’t going to do that. It needs to be easily accessed by hotels and by Texas A&M University; don’t build it if you are not going to put it in close proximity to those drivers. It could be used for events and other things but don’t do that as a primary need because you will dilute the economic impact, and last of all, you all cannot operate it. You don’t have expertise in planning or executing or operating it or marketing it. … It will be a great success if you do it right.”

Fire Station No. 7

During Thursday night’s meeting, the council approved a $784,080 real estate contract with Jerry P. Windham and Patricia Windham of College Station, for 4 acres of land on Greens Prairie Road across from Dalton Drive to house the station.

Fire Station No. 7 was made possible after College Station voters passed the plan during the 2022 bond election. A total of $18 million will be set aside to build Fire Station No. 7 in Fiscal Year 2025-26.

City staff said the fire station will be placed to improve response times in the city’s southern portion.

Cunha asked for clarification as to why the station is not on the other side of the train tracks at the site.

Fire Chief Richard Mann said there was an in-depth analysis of the best site location based on population density, call volume, response times and other varying factors. He also clarified this location’s response coverage is not on the edge of the city, as it provides 280-degree coverage within city limits.

Tax rate

The current tax rate is set at $0.524613 per $100 assessed valuation. During the meeting, the council called for an Aug. 24 public hearing for a proposed tax rate cap at $0.513086 cents per $100 assessed valuation for FY24. The tax rate could be lowered, but the council cannot propose a rate higher than what was set during the Aug. 10 meeting.

This tax rate would impact the average homeowner through the increase in the average home price by 10.7% or an estimated $141, according Mary Ellen Leonard, the city’s finance director.

The original tax rate in the proposed budget was 0.514426, but it was lowered after the city received updated estimated taxable property values from the appraisal district, according to city staff. Property taxes fund the city’s general debt service and a portion of general fund operations and maintenance, city staff stated.

Allison Dohrman Day

Nichols proclaimed Thursday as Allison Dohrman Day during Thursday night’s city council meeting.

Dohrman is a member of the Road Rascals Special Olympics Cycling Team in College Station. She captured silver and bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Games this summer in Berlin.

“The Road Rascals Special Olympics Cycling Team provides an opportunity for local individuals to excel at a high level in the sport of bicycling and improve fitness and have fun through the dedication of team members, family members, and supporters,” the proclamation reads. “Allison Dohrman of College Station and the Road Rascals have achieved at a high level by winning two medals, a silver and a bronze, at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany, and Allison’s family, team, friends, and community are rightfully very proud of this exceptional accomplishment.”