The College Station City Council is projected to approve the Fiscal Year 2024 budget by Aug. 24, which go into effect Oct. 1.

Mary Ellen Leonard, the city’s finance director, said the proposed budget totals $492,013,771 — about a $79 million increase over where it was last year during the budget proposal.

“That includes a capital increase of $47 million as well as an increase in utilities of about $20 million,” Leonard said during a special meeting last month. “Inflation is the key factor that we tried to address while dealing with this budget.”

The increase used with respect to inflation is 6% for the budget, according to Leonard. She explained additional influences factored into the budget including: rising interest rates, challenges with labor in attracting and retaining employees, regulatory legislative changes and a projected recession the next several years.

During in-depth budget conversations with the council and city staff during workshop meetings in July, the general fund budget showed the breakdown for the $492 million budget. The operations and maintenance fund makes up $357,068,355 of the general fund budget; the other $134,945,416 is for capital projects. Compared to FY23, the operating and maintenance budget increased approximately 10% while the capital budget increased 54%, according to city staff.

The capital projects budget is made up of 76% utility projects, 20% general government projects and 4% special revenue projects. Some of the key utility projects for electric, wastewater and water include: sewer trunk lines for the Northeast sewer project and the Alum Creek sewer project; and rehabilitation water services for Rock Prairie South to Wellborn Road, Jones Butler Road and Marion Pugh Drive.

Key government projects are included for facilities, technology and parks with improvements to Mary Clare Thomas Park and Texas Independence Ballpark and designs for bond election projects. Of the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) fund budget — which makes up 31% of special revenue funds — a majority of the HOT uses will come from tourism at 60%, public agency at 12% and parks and recreation at 10%.

The current tax rate is set at $0.524613 per $100 assessed valuation. During the Aug. 10 council meeting, the council called for a public hearing on Aug. 24 for a proposed tax rate cap at $0.513086 cents per $100 assessed valuation for FY24. The tax rate could be lowered, but the council cannot propose a rate higher than what was set during the Aug. 10 meeting.

This tax rate would impact the average homeowner through the increase in the average home price by 10.7% or an estimated $141, according to Leonard.

“The increase in property valuations coupled with the proposed tax rate will result in additional revenue to the city of about $10,248,000 or approximately 16.9% from last year’s budget,” as stated in the FY24 budget document. “The estimated revenue raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is $1,443,000.”

In a media meeting with College Station city staff, City Manager Bryan Woods said the property tax decrease will help lower costs, but the total cost will still increase due to rising appraisal values. Additionally, sales tax revenues are projected to be up over 2%, according to city staff.

In order to address labor retention, the city included proposals for compensation and benefits including a 6% cost of living adjustment for all city employees. Other key budget additions include: hiring four police officers and one K-9 officer; purchasing a safety training vehicle and bomb technician suits; additional paramedic training for the fire department; purchasing traffic safety trucks for public works; additional maintenance funds for water services; purchasing two host servers for the IT department; and additional funding and technicians for capital improvement projects and facilities.

City staff stated the proposed budget includes no rate increases for electric or water utilities; however, a 6% increase in wastewater rates and roadway maintenance, solid waste and drainage fees was proposed. The increase in wastewater rates was proposed to address higher capital costs, while the increase in fees is to keep pace with inflation, according to city staff.

To view the proposed budget document, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/fiscal/budget/annual_budget.