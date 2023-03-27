For the fourth straight year, the College Station High School baseball team is raising funds for the Vs. Cancer Foundation.

The Cougars kicked off their 2023 campaign with a dinner fundraiser at the school cafeteria last Wednesday. About 150 people joined to hear the team’s purpose for continuing to support the campaign, which is a pediatric brain tumor foundation. Each player sets an individual goal to raise $500 and this year the Cougars have a collective goal of raising $35,000.

As of Monday afternoon, the Cougars have raised $7,912, which ranked fifth in the country. The University of Penn baseball team is the current national leader with $12,777 raised to date.

“It’s an opportunity to serve others,” College Station baseball coach Chris Litton said. “We’ve got these kids in need. They didn’t choose cancer. They’ve done nothing to be in the situation that they’re put in, but it’s an opportunity for us to come together and help them and help their families. Just to give back and to help helps them to grow as young men.”

The Vs. Cancer Foundation was founded in 2012 by a pediatric brain cancer survivor and former college baseball player. The Texas A&M baseball team partnered with the foundation under former head coach Rob Childress and the Cougars began to partner with the foundation in 2020 when Childress’ son, Max, played for the Cougars.

During their first year of fundraising, the Cougars set a goal of raising $10,000. In 2021, the team raised $23,954. Last year, that number increased to $28,000 when the Cougars were the top-fundraising high school program partnered with Vs. Cancer in the country, Litton said. In total, the College Station baseball team has raised around $58,000 since it joined the campaign in 2020.

Half of the money raised goes toward pediatric brain cancer research and the other half goes to a foundation where families in need can receive funds for medical expenses, living expenses and other needs, Litton said.

“This continues to grow and our families just embrace it,” Litton said. “There’s a few members in the community right now that we’re going to have the opportunity to support and help this year.”

Senior outfielder Ryan Johnson said he thinks the team can reach this year’s goal and noted players have been able to see how the donations impact the children it goes toward, which drives them to raise more.

“I’d say for us, the whole team, we all know somebody who’s been affected by cancer and we know the emotional damage that causes to somebody,” Johnson said. “We all have the privilege of getting to play baseball growing up, but these kids with cancer they don’t have that privilege. They don’t get to.”

The Cougar seniors were freshmen when the team first partnered with Vs. Cancer. Senior Rylan Deming said players weren’t sure what the organization was all about at first, but have since grown in knowledge about its impact. Deming said some players compete to see who can raise the most money.

Each year, College Station hosts a Vs. Cancer game and typically invites cancer survivors to throw out the first pitch. Deming said he’s still got all the wrist bands he’s collected from Vs. Cancer game participants over the last three years. This year’s Vs. Cancer game will be April 22 when the Cougars host Concordia Lutheran in a nondistrict game.

“I think it’s definitely helped us raise more money because we know exactly what it’s going to — helping out the kids — and I think the biggest part is whenever the kids come out to the game and we have the game how special it is for everyone to finally see those kids come out, how excited they get and the smiles on their face,” Deming said.

Litton said the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association has started to support Vs. Cancer and noted he hopes others will continue to join the cause.

“High schools across the state are starting to pick it up,” Litton said. “It’s really big in college. I see this as kind of another leg and growth, so we’re trying to shoot this out in other places.”

To donate to the College Station baseball team’s Vs. Cancer effort, visit the team page at team.curethekids.org/team/488093.