College Station baseball player trades jerseys with Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman

“I just had the thought of, ‘Hey, we’re close enough. You can always make a poster, but we’re actually close enough to where you could see a poster from where we’ll be sitting,’” Aaron Hogan said. “I asked him what he thought about it and if he would be interested in doing that and he said, ‘Yeah, let’s make a poster.’”

The Astros won 15-1, but there was no jersey swap that night in Arlington. Bregman did toss Graham a ball after an inning, though, and Graham said making the poster was worth a shot.

When Aaron stopped at a gas station south of Fort Worth on the way home, he sent a tweet thanking Bregman for tossing Graham a ball. He had posted about the jersey swap earlier in the day and updated that post that there was no swap after all, but that it was a good birthday trip for Graham.

Things escalated on the ride home.

“I just set my phone down in my truck and got on I-35 headed home and after about four or five minutes, my phone buzzes and then it buzzes again and then buzz, buzz, buzz, and I say something’s going on, so I pick it up and Graham’s already falling asleep at this point, but I realize, ‘Woah, Alex Bregman just responded to us,’” Aaron Hogan said. “Not only did he respond to us, but he said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a jersey for you. Let’s swap sometime.’”