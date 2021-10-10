College Station baseball player trades jerseys with Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman

Graham Hogan got a birthday wish earlier this month that every kid who plays baseball would love the chance to have — meet one of their favorite professional players.
Not only did Graham, 9, get the chance to meet Houston Astros standout third baseman Alex Bregman, but he got to trade jerseys with the All-Star. The two linked up after the Astros game on Oct. 2, a few weeks after Hogan and his father attended a game with a poster to see if Bregman would partake in a jersey swap, which has become a common post-game tradition among professional athletes.
“It was awesome and I can’t believe I actually did that,” Graham said.
“It was a pretty special deal to just see somebody who didn’t have to do anything take some time to help make Graham’s birthday really special,” said Aaron Hogan, Graham’s father.
The idea originated when the Hogans saw a Los Angeles Angels fan make a jersey swap poster for Mike Trout earlier this season. With Graham’s birthday approaching, he asked for the chance to go see the Astros, his favorite team.
The Astros were on the road on Graham’s birthday, Sept. 15, but were playing the Texas Rangers in Arlington two days before. So, the Hogans made a road trip from their College Station home to the Metroplex to celebrate Graham’s birthday at the ballpark. Aaron Hogan was able to score tickets on the third row and then pitched the idea of making a poster asking Bregman to swap his No. 2 Astros jersey with Graham’s No. 2 jersey from his select baseball team, the Brazos Valley Bucks.
“I just had the thought of, ‘Hey, we’re close enough. You can always make a poster, but we’re actually close enough to where you could see a poster from where we’ll be sitting,’” Aaron Hogan said. “I asked him what he thought about it and if he would be interested in doing that and he said, ‘Yeah, let’s make a poster.’”
The Astros won 15-1, but there was no jersey swap that night in Arlington. Bregman did toss Graham a ball after an inning, though, and Graham said making the poster was worth a shot.
When Aaron stopped at a gas station south of Fort Worth on the way home, he sent a tweet thanking Bregman for tossing Graham a ball. He had posted about the jersey swap earlier in the day and updated that post that there was no swap after all, but that it was a good birthday trip for Graham.
Things escalated on the ride home.
“I just set my phone down in my truck and got on I-35 headed home and after about four or five minutes, my phone buzzes and then it buzzes again and then buzz, buzz, buzz, and I say something’s going on, so I pick it up and Graham’s already falling asleep at this point, but I realize, ‘Woah, Alex Bregman just responded to us,’” Aaron Hogan said. “Not only did he respond to us, but he said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a jersey for you. Let’s swap sometime.’”
With the Astros on a road trip, Aaron responded to Bregman on an off day a couple days later. Bregman then messaged Aaron and got him in contact with someone with the Astros to set up a game for the Hogans to attend in Houston and do the jersey swap.
On Oct. 2, the Hogans went to Houston and watched the Astros beat the Oakland Athletics, 10-4. After the game, they met Bregman outside the stadium for the swap. It was a short interaction, but Bregman told Graham happy birthday and posed for a quick picture.
“It was very amazing and I could not believe it,” Graham Hogan said.
Graham has been playing baseball since he was 6. He said he likes Bregman since they both play third base and he has a glove like Bregman’s. The Hogans said they are both optimistic about the Astros’ World Series chances this fall.
“Even if it was five minutes out of Bregman’s day, that’s something Graham and I will both remember for the rest of our lives,” Aaron Hogan said. “It was a cool experience for Graham and a cool experience for me to share with him.”