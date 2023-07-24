Members of the College Station City Council approved the 2022 Brazos Valley Economic Incentive Compliance Report during a July 13 council meeting.

The council unanimously voted to terminate its economic development agreement between the city and College Station internet provider Viasat, Inc.

The city entered into an economic development agreement in November 2016 with Viasat to “stimulate the development of a new 85,000 square-foot facility in the biocorridor to expand company operations. As of 2015, Viasat had 130 [full-time equivalents] with a payroll of $7.6 million,” according to city staff.

A full-time equivalent is equal to the number of hours a full-time employee works for an organization. Per the agreement, Viasat was to complete construction on a new building and occupy those improvements commercially as an administrative and network operations center, city staff stated.

“Viasat also entered into agreements with the City of Bryan and Brazos County, as this property is located within the area described in the Interlocal Cooperation and Joint Development Agreement with the City of Bryan, in which the cities agreed to share [operations and maintenance] revenue in an amount equal to the ad valorem tax assessed and collected in the biocorridor,” city staff stated. “The total incentive was over six years and included fee waivers, development fast tracking, and a cash incentive in the form of an ad valorem reimbursement annually which mandated certain job, payroll requirements: an increase of 150 [full-time equivalents] with a corresponding payroll of $9.6 million. First-year incentives were paid in 2020, but the onset of the pandemic impacted company operations, primarily through the proliferation of remote work.”

As a result, the job and payroll requirements were not met beginning with the second year of compliance and in each year going forward, according to city staff; cash incentives were not requested by the company for 2021 and 2022, respectively.

“Rather than maintain this agreement through the duration of the remaining two years of compliance, both entities find it desirable to mutually terminate,” city staff stated. “The company is considering additional options concerning ownership of the building.”

During the council meeting, City Manager Bryan Woods responded to a question from councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha that there would be no financial disadvantage to the city in terminating the agreement with Viasat.

“When we did our analysis of this, which they asked us to terminate, that is the main thing we looked at is if by staying in the agreement did it require to pay something back, and of course that would have been a term of our termination,” Woods said in response. “Legal review says that ‘no, those items have been paid, they fulfilled those.’ So there is nothing outstanding that we could collect from them that we are forfeiting as a result of the termination.”

Following the termination, the council received a full presentation on the Brazos Valley Economic Incentive Compliance Report. The council approved an incentive to three of five companies in College Station that were in compliance to receive a cash incentive from a municipal entity. The other companies did not receive an incentive from the city because they did not meet the criteria for the year.

The three companies approved in compliance included Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Axis Pipe and Tube and Lubrizol Specialty Products. Wayfair and Viasat were not in compliance due to being under counts for payroll and employment requirements, though Viasat is now in a terminated agreement.

According to tax service and consulting firm Ryan LLC of Dallas, which performed the inquiry for each company, three primary metrics were measured when it collected data to confirm an incentive certification: payroll, employee headcount and investment for that year.

Michael Camden, director of Credits and Incentives with Ryan LLC, gave the presentation to council virtually and said the 2022 report highlighted companies across multiple targeted industries with properties valued over $522 million and providing more than 1,171 quality jobs with local payrolls in excess of $89 million.