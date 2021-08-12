College Station adopts $354 million budget, keeps tax rate the same

The College Station City Council unanimously voted to adopt a $354 million fiscal year 2022 budget on Thursday, along with a property tax rate that is the same as the current one.

The budget includes $282.2 million for city operations and $71.8 million in capital projects. The property tax rate will remain at $0.534618 per $100 of assessed value.

The final adopted budget is about $265,937 more than the proposed budget that had been reviewed at previous council meetings. Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard said the increase was due to changes such as adding certain enhancements to Veterans Park, designating funding for the outside agency Amber Alert Network and fixing for a miscalculation. Leonard also said there was a decrease in the city’s overall debt since the last time council members saw the budget.

Fiscal year 2022 begins Oct. 1.

Councilman Dennis Maloney expressed support for the budget and complimented the work that city staff put into creating it.

“I think we’ve done the best we could,” Maloney said, noting the amount of time council members and city staff spent looking through the budget. “I think this is as good as we can get it, and I support it.”