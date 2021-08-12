College Station adopts $354 million budget, keeps tax rate the same

The College Station City Council unanimously voted to adopt a $354 million fiscal year 2022 budget on Thursday, along with a property tax rate that is the same as the current one.
The budget includes $282.2 million for city operations and $71.8 million in capital projects. The property tax rate will remain at $0.534618 per $100 of assessed value.
The final adopted budget is about $265,937 more than the proposed budget that had been reviewed at previous council meetings. Director of Fiscal Services Mary Ellen Leonard said the increase was due to changes such as adding certain enhancements to Veterans Park, designating funding for the outside agency Amber Alert Network and fixing for a miscalculation. Leonard also said there was a decrease in the city’s overall debt since the last time council members saw the budget.
Fiscal year 2022 begins Oct. 1.
Councilman Dennis Maloney expressed support for the budget and complimented the work that city staff put into creating it.
“I think we’ve done the best we could,” Maloney said, noting the amount of time council members and city staff spent looking through the budget. “I think this is as good as we can get it, and I support it.”
The newly adopted budget is a 13.6% increase from the approved fiscal year 2021 budget. In past meetings, officials said the budget reflects a strategic return to normalcy following a year of spending cuts when the city was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic effects. However, not all services have been fully restored; for example, the fiscal year 2021 budget included expense reductions for things like travel and supplies and the fiscal year 2022 budget calls for a 75% return of those expenses.
Even though the newly adopted property tax rate remains the same this upcoming year, residents will likely pay about $5 per month more because of a rise in local property valuations.
The rate will generate about $55.3 million to fund College Station operations, maintenance and general debt service.
Former council candidate Craig Regan spoke against the tax rate. Community member Mike Lee spoke against the fact that residents will still be paying higher taxes this year. Lee represented a group of five residents, including Regan.
The City Council also approved a resolution adopting fees, rates and charges for the city. Adjustments include increasing parking rates to be competitive with Texas A&M’s rates and a 1.7% increase in the roadway, maintenance, solid waste and drainage fees in an effort to keep up with inflation. There were no increases for water, wastewater or electric utilities. All changes go into effect Oct. 1.
Go to cstx.gov/budget to learn more about the adopted document.