Cold front expected to bring rain but no snow, ice to Brazos Valley

Rain will be the biggest threat as a cold front moves through the area tonight and Thursday.
The National Weather Service office in Houston-Galveston did not anticipate snow, ice or other winter precipitation for the Brazos Valley. Three to 4 inches of rain is possible between today and Friday, with some areas seeing 5 inches, meteorologist Brian Kamman said.
The higher amounts of rainfall will depend on where the front stalls, he said, noting the track Tuesday evening showed the low stalling over the Houston metro area.
It can be difficult to predict, Kamman said, because a small change in the front and where it stalls can create a significant change in the forecast, especially with rainfall amounts. He encouraged residents to monitor the weather because flash flooding is possible with some thunderstorms that develop.
As the front moves through, Kamman said, temperatures will drop to the low 50s tonight with a high Thursday in the mid-50s. By Thursday night, the NWS forecast shows overnight lows in the upper 30s. The wind through Thursday should remain at 10-15 mph, while today there could be some gusts up to 20 mph.
On the first day of 2021, the sun is expected to return and the high should be in the mid-50s, according to the forecast for Easterwood Airport.
The trend of highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s is forecast to continue through Saturday.
While the Bryan-College Station area is not expected to see winter weather with this week’s cold front, other parts of the state could have hazardous winter conditions.
In advance of potentially hazardous weather, Gov. Greg Abbott has placed resources on standby through the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The resources included are Texas Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2, the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Department of Transportation and Texas Public Utility Commission.
A press release from Abbott states the services will be on standby to assist with winter weather and flash flooding and river flooding situations.
“As winter weather and heavy rain make their way across the our state, I urge Texans to be cautious of changing weather conditions and take proactive measures to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Abbott states in the Tuesday message. “The state of Texas has been working closely with local officials to prepare for these storms, and we will continue to provide the resources needed to keep our communities safe.”