Cold front expected to bring rain but no snow, ice to Brazos Valley

Rain will be the biggest threat as a cold front moves through the area tonight and Thursday.

The National Weather Service office in Houston-Galveston did not anticipate snow, ice or other winter precipitation for the Brazos Valley. Three to 4 inches of rain is possible between today and Friday, with some areas seeing 5 inches, meteorologist Brian Kamman said.

The higher amounts of rainfall will depend on where the front stalls, he said, noting the track Tuesday evening showed the low stalling over the Houston metro area.

It can be difficult to predict, Kamman said, because a small change in the front and where it stalls can create a significant change in the forecast, especially with rainfall amounts. He encouraged residents to monitor the weather because flash flooding is possible with some thunderstorms that develop.

As the front moves through, Kamman said, temperatures will drop to the low 50s tonight with a high Thursday in the mid-50s. By Thursday night, the NWS forecast shows overnight lows in the upper 30s. The wind through Thursday should remain at 10-15 mph, while today there could be some gusts up to 20 mph.

On the first day of 2021, the sun is expected to return and the high should be in the mid-50s, according to the forecast for Easterwood Airport.