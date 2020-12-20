Col. Jay Brewer stepping away as the voice of the Aggie Band after 40 years

For the past 40 years, Col. Jay Brewer has voiced the iconic words that signify the start of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band’s halftime drills on Saturdays in the fall.

“Now forming at the north end of Kyle Field, the nationally famous Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band.”

This fall was Brewer’s final season as the band’s announcer. He’s retiring as the band’s senior associate director in the spring, and his final day will be the Corps of Cadets’ Final Review.

“It’s been such an honor to wear that uniform over the last 40 years,” Brewer said. “Frankly, in honor of all of the Texas Aggies, and others, who went and served our country, some who gave their lives for our country so that we can have the Texas Aggie Band on this campus.”

Timothy Rhea, A&M’s director of bands and music activities, said no one loves the band more than Brewer.

“For 40 years, he’s been such an integral part of it,” he said. “He’s kind of carved out a very unique position for what’s he’s done, and we’re going to miss him very much when he’s no longer here.”

Joining the band