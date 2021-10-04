Coffee news and getting to the root of addiction

As if a cup of coffee wasn’t expensive enough, a recent Associated Press report says the industry is predicting its cost will go up even more by the end of the year. Numerous reasons are listed. A sustained drought in Brazil followed by July frosts impacting coffee output. COVID-related disruptions to the supply chain and other production issues are mentioned “This is unprecedented,” Alexis Rubinstein, the managing editor of Coffee & Cocoa for commodities brokerage StoneX Group, tells AP News. “We’ve never been dealing with a supply and demand issue on top of a logistics issue, on top of labor issues, on top of a global pandemic.”

Sounds like a complaint that could be made by lots of folks. Nonetheless, the millions of consumers across the country who start their day with a cup of coffee, or maybe two, are likely to swallow hard and pay what’s necessary.

Coffee used to be a hotly debated health topic (as in if it was bad for you). Not so today. One thing the controversy and debate did was spark a good deal of research exploring the health effects of coffee drinking. Most recently, those studies point toward good news for coffee lovers regarding their liver health.