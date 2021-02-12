Closures, delays for the Brazos Valley

Texas A&M University: All classes will be online Monday and Tuesday. All nonessential employees should work remotely if possible.

Blinn College: All campus locations will be closed Monday. No in-person or virtual classes will take place that day.

City services

College Station: The City of College Station will open offices at 10 a.m. Monday. Further adjustments to the city’s schedule may occur as conditions dictate.

Navasota: Trash pickup services will not run Monday. The public will be informed as decisions are made based on weather for rescheduled pickup days. Contact 936-825-6475 or 936-825-6410 after 5 p.m. with questions.

Businesses

Baylor Scott & White: All BSW clinics in the College Station Region, which includes College Station, Bryan, Navasota and Brenham, will be closed Monday and will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday. In-person appointments during this time will be rescheduled, but virtual visits will remain unaffected.

HealthPoint Clinics: All HealthPoint clinics will be closed Monday. Clinics will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Boys and Girls Club: The Central location in Bryan will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The Caldwell location will be closed Monday.