Closures, delays for the Brazos Valley

The following is a list of closures and delays around the Brazos Valley because of incoming inclement weather.
Schools
Bryan ISD: Campuses in the Bryan school district will be closed Monday for both on-campus and at-home instruction, as well as all extracurricular activities. Tuesday’s classes will be at-home only, with no students reporting to campuses. Students will be expected to log into their classes and complete assignments from home.
College Station ISD: Monday is a student holiday. According to a Facebook statement from the district, officials will monitor road conditions.
Navasota ISD: Students will participate in remote learning Tuesday through Thursday. Schools are anticipated to reopen on Friday.
Hearne ISD: Monday is a school holiday, and Tuesday will be online virtual school.
Snook ISD: Campuses will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Monday is a student holiday, and staff will have virtual development. Tuesday will be a remote learning day for students and staff.
Caldwell ISD: Junior high boys' basketball games scheduled for Monday move to Saturday. High School softball scrimmage against Rudder set for Saturday canceled. Golf tournament tentatively rescheduled for Thursday and Friday. Saturday tennis tournament in Waller canceled.
Texas A&M University: All classes will be online Monday and Tuesday. All nonessential employees should work remotely if possible.
Blinn College: All campus locations will be closed Monday. No in-person or virtual classes will take place that day.
City services
College Station: The City of College Station will open offices at 10 a.m. Monday. Further adjustments to the city’s schedule may occur as conditions dictate.
Navasota: Trash pickup services will not run Monday. The public will be informed as decisions are made based on weather for rescheduled pickup days. Contact 936-825-6475 or 936-825-6410 after 5 p.m. with questions.
Businesses
Baylor Scott & White: All BSW clinics in the College Station Region, which includes College Station, Bryan, Navasota and Brenham, will be closed Monday and will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday. In-person appointments during this time will be rescheduled, but virtual visits will remain unaffected.
HealthPoint Clinics: All HealthPoint clinics will be closed Monday. Clinics will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Boys and Girls Club: The Central location in Bryan will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The Caldwell location will be closed Monday.