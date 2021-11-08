Clock official Ron Crozier doing well after taking hit on sideline from Auburn QB Bo Nix

Ron Crozier has been officiating football games for 28 years and has seen a number of people get run over by players on the sidelines, including cheerleaders, photographers and reporters.

For the first time, though, Crozier, 62, took a hit from a football player on the sideline during Texas A&M’s 20-3 win over Auburn on Saturday.

The hit came after Auburn quarterback Bo Nix threw an incomplete pass on a third-and-15 early in the fourth quarter. After trying to dump off the pass, Nix was shoved by A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons before he ran into Crozier, who was working with the clock crew on A&M’s sideline.

“At the last second, Clemons gave Bo a little shove and Bo’s path out of bounds changed from a clear path to a Ron path,” Crozier said. “I don’t think he had time to pull up or do anything different. I saw us giving him a pathway to get out and then the next thing I know, it was like an eclipse. There was nothing but a mammoth football player right in front of me.”

Fortunately, Crozier said he was doing well Monday afternoon. Medical personnel diagnosed him with a concussion along with a bruised sternum and ribs after taking the hit.