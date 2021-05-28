CLEAR Alert issued for missing Leon County man

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing Leon County man last seen Wednesday in Buffalo.
Steven Davenport, 64, was last seen at F.M. 1618 and County Road 2761 at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was on foot. Officials said he stands 5’6” and weighs around 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair, and was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt, tan shorts and tan cowboy boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Department at 903-536-2749.
A CLEAR Alert is issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety when a missing adult is in danger, according to the DPS website.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.