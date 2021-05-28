 Skip to main content
CLEAR Alert issued for missing Leon County man
A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing Leon County man last seen Wednesday in Buffalo.

Steven Davenport

Authorities are searching for Steven Davenport, who was reported missing in Leon County.

Steven Davenport, 64, was last seen at F.M. 1618 and County Road 2761 at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was on foot. Officials said he stands 5’6” and weighs around 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair, and was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt, tan shorts and tan cowboy boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leon County Sheriff’s Department at 903-536-2749.

A CLEAR Alert is issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety when a missing adult is in danger, according to the DPS website.

