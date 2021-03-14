Civic leaders in Brazos County reflect on pandemic at one-year anniversary

On the Texas A&M campus Thursday, a solemn group of about 30 people, many of them A&M students, held 221 seconds of silence to honor the 221 Brazos County residents who have died from COVID-19 since March 17 of last year, when local health officials announced the first positive coronavirus case.
In the past year, county officials have recorded 18,149 cases.
Alexia Hernandez, who co-organized the vigil, said the gathering was designed to center on the human lives impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
“We wanted to provide a space where we could honor these victims,” Hernandez said, “and we also wanted to give perspective at A&M about the real-life impacts of this virus — not just looking on the internet or the news at numbers that rise every day.”
In interviews with The Eagle last week, civic leaders from a variety of sectors reflected on the pandemic’s one-year mark and shared a range of emotions and perspectives, including grief at loved ones lost, hope borne of the rising pace of vaccinations, and pride in the community due to cross-industry partnerships.
Hernandez, an A&M student who works as a contact tracer, said she has had emotionally difficult conversations with people affected in myriad ways by the virus, and she noted that “many of the people who died did not have proper funerals.”
She said a secondary reason for Thursday’s event was to emphasize “that everyone still has a personal responsibility to wear a mask and everyone still has a personal responsibility to social distance until we reach herd immunity.”
Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County’s alternate health authority, spoke Friday of the toll the virus has taken on grieving families, who often could not gather with loved ones or be with family members as they died. Sullivan also praised people from a variety of sectors, including health care workers, grocery store employees, contact tracers, journalists and hospital staff members.
“Everyone has stepped up with their own strengths and relied on one another’s strengths,” Sullivan said. “It’s a story that never sleeps and has had such a large impact with so many angles. It’s a lot to synthesize, and I don’t know that I’ll take easy breaths until I see us through this.”
The pandemic changed most aspects of daily life, including education. Nationally, many students attended school virtually or used a form of hybrid instruction; in early March, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath told state legislators that approximately 56% of public school students in the state are attending classes in person.
In most area school districts, including College Station and Bryan, that figure is higher, with more than 85% of students in both districts learning in person.
In an interview Thursday, Bryan school district Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said Bryan schools will keep their mask mandate and other protocols in place through the spring semester to keep virus numbers low. As of Saturday, Bryan ISD had 22 active cases among students and staff out of more than 15,800 students and 2,854 staff members.
“It’s been a journey,” Whitbeck said. “I feel that we’ve done an amazing job. ... There might be some who have done as well, but I can’t imagine any district that has done it better, to have this many students learning face-to-face, to have had face-to-face learning since August 20th, and really to have a small number of classrooms or programs that have had to close.”
Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart pointed to the in-progress vaccination of Bryan and College Station school district employees and the approximately 15,300 vaccine doses that will be administered at the Brazos Center hub between March 8 and March 19 as signs of progress.
“I feel like we’ve turned the corner, finally,” Stewart said, noting the complete effort regionally and nationally likely will take several more months.
Throughout the vaccination rollout, members of community groups and organizations such as the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association and Santa Teresa Catholic Church have urged county vaccination leaders to ensure an equitable distribution of vaccines. Partial statewide and national data indicates white Americans have received a disproportionately high share of vaccinations to this point. On Saturday, the Hispanic Forum of B/CS and several other local organizations announced a weekly vaccine registration drive to be held for three hours every Saturday afternoon at La Michoacana Meat Market. Currently, the county opens vaccine registration each Friday at 10 a.m. for the following week’s appointments.
In the early months of the pandemic, Hispanic residents made up a plurality of the county’s cases, at times approaching 50%. Between April 26 and May 11 last year, Latino residents constituted more than 75% of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Brazos County.
College Station city councilman John Nichols said that where the community is now, especially in terms of a smooth-running vaccination hub, is a blessing in many ways. Nichols campaigned for and won reelection in 2020, and said College Station crossed a lot of bridges in the past year “more or less successfully.”
“I’d say overall, what people should take away from this is that we can as a community rise to the challenge, recognizing that a lot of people were hurting as a result of the economic impacts of this, as well as the loss of life or people suffering in hospitals,” Nichols said.
Nichols remarked that all governments dealt with a dramatic set of circumstances, and he said he is hard pressed to at this point put a finger on major errors made in decisions at every level, including Gov. Greg Abbott. Overall, Nichols said he thinks the city and other governments responded as best as possible, noting that monetary resources were offered to mitigate some of the negative impacts businesses saw.
Bryan councilman Reuben Marin said city leaders worked together to get approximately $3.8 million in various relief funds to community members and organizations.
“It’s been a really tough year with the people we’ve lost due to the pandemic. We pray for those families,” Marin said. “I think it’s taught us a lot. It’s brought our community closer together and has shown that we have a great community.”
Marin praised the work of food pantries and community food drives, among other efforts, and said that when he looks back that the past year, he thinks mask requirements could have come sooner. He said he was proud of the overall city response to the pandemic, and also of the relationship between Brazos County, Bryan and College Station leaders.
Additionally, Marin spoke highly of the Brazos Center vaccine hub and said efforts to vaccinate Black and Hispanic residents in greater numbers should continue. Marin said he hopes people “continue to be cautious and wear masks” and get vaccinated to help usher in a return to normalcy.
“It’s not over,” Marin said.
Eagle reporter Megan Rodriguez contributed to this article.