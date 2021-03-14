Civic leaders in Brazos County reflect on pandemic at one-year anniversary

In an interview Thursday, Bryan school district Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said Bryan schools will keep their mask mandate and other protocols in place through the spring semester to keep virus numbers low. As of Saturday, Bryan ISD had 22 active cases among students and staff out of more than 15,800 students and 2,854 staff members.

“It’s been a journey,” Whitbeck said. “I feel that we’ve done an amazing job. ... There might be some who have done as well, but I can’t imagine any district that has done it better, to have this many students learning face-to-face, to have had face-to-face learning since August 20th, and really to have a small number of classrooms or programs that have had to close.”

Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart pointed to the in-progress vaccination of Bryan and College Station school district employees and the approximately 15,300 vaccine doses that will be administered at the Brazos Center hub between March 8 and March 19 as signs of progress.

“I feel like we’ve turned the corner, finally,” Stewart said, noting the complete effort regionally and nationally likely will take several more months.