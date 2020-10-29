City of College Station will host 'Business Over Breakfast' meetings

The city of College Station is opening the floor to business leaders in the city through new “Business Over Breakfast” meetings.

Last week, the city council discussed potentially starting a small business advisory board but ultimately opted to initiate regular informal gatherings for now and later decide if a formal board is necessary.

The first breakfast meeting on Nov. 10 will be hosted by College Station’s economic development team at 9 a.m. in the Reveille Ballroom in the Embassy Suites, according to a city press release.

Attendees will discuss how to get involved with the city’s Christmas in College Station campaign. Free breakfast and coffee will be available.

Anyone who wants to attend must RSVP by 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. At airtable.com/shrSBiiNVWAVN5NqU.

The meetings will be bimonthly and held at various locations.