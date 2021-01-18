 Skip to main content
City of College Station remembers legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. in video tribute
College Station city staff members, council members and business owners shared what Martin Luther King Jr. means to them in a Monday video on the city’s social media channels. 

Since she was born a few year’s after King’s assassination, Assistant to the City Manager Barbara Moore said that much of what King fought for was still being worked out in the early parts of her lifetime. Moore noted that she grew up in Mississippi. 

“Having to live through being from a place where the inequalities were so stark and so tangible, I experienced many of the things he fought to try to rid this country of,” she said. 

In the video, retired teacher Henry Lewis III shared his experience of attending school in College Station when it was segregated, business owner Terrance Bronchea Smith describes King as a “beacon of light,” and council member Elizabeth Cunha shared one of her favorite quotes from King. 

