City of College Station cancels annual Halloween events this year

The city of College Station will not have its annual Halloween events this year, though some are expected to return in 2021, city officials said.

According to the Parks and Recreation Department, COVID-19 and budgetary constraints led to the cancellations. While the Monster's Bash and Haunted House is expected to return next year, officials said the Trick-or-Treat at Werewolf Creek event at Wolf Pen Creek will likely be retired.

"While it drew sizable crowds for a large giveaways of candy, the department is working toward hosting more family-friendly events that also reflect long-term fiscal responsibility," a city spokesman said.