City of Bryan to hold May 7 election to fill council seat
City of Bryan to hold May 7 election to fill council seat

The city of Bryan has announced a May 7 election to fill the Single Member District 4 seat on the Bryan City Council left vacant by this month's death of Councilman Flynn Adcock.

Filing for the seat will begin March 9 and end March 28 at the city secretary's office.

The City Council will be considering a redistricting plan at its Feb. 8 meeting. To be eligible to run for the seat, candidates must live within the new district boundaries.

For more information, call the city secretary's office at 209-5002.

