City of Bryan takes ownership of Queen Theater

Councilman Brent Hairston thanked those involved with making the transfer possible, saying he thinks that the city owning the theater is something that is “in the long-term best interest of The Queen,” especially in light of challenges created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think that was the right decision; that was a good decision to make,” he continued. “And I think the city will act as good stewards of The Queen, and hopefully we’ll have this iconic downtown route for many, many more years.”

Since the middle of March, The Queen has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without a revenue source, DBA Board of Trustees Chairman Matthew Faulkner said the organization has been using some of its reserve funds to keep making payments on the note. He said in an interview last week that selling to a private entity was never on the table because The Queen is thought of as a place that the community invested in and built. But with no option to safely open the single-screen theater during the pandemic, the city is taking the reins.

