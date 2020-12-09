City of Bryan takes ownership of Queen Theater

The city of Bryan has taken ownership of The Queen Theatre, and in the coming year officials will sort out how the building will be used moving forward.
The Queen Theatre was built in 1885 as a hotel, operated solely as a movie theater from 1939 to the mid-1970s and was purchased by the Downtown Bryan Association in 2010, when revitalization efforts began.
The transfer of ownership from the DBA comes after a unanimous city council vote for approval on Tuesday.
City officials are also looking to sign a one-year contract with Blue Duck Scooters now that the pilot program ended and the council received a final recap presentation from company representatives Tuesday afternoon.
The theater conveyance agreement that the council approved outlines that the city is responsible for the current mortgage balance and closing costs not to exceed $470,000, and will manage the maintenance and upkeep of The Queen.
The city has no plans to sell the building, but the terms outline that DBA will receive the first right of refusal to purchase it for the next five years.
The city of Bryan now owns all of the furniture, fixtures and equipment associated with the operation of the theater. Other physical assets and furniture are retained by the DBA, the council agenda states.
Councilman Brent Hairston thanked those involved with making the transfer possible, saying he thinks that the city owning the theater is something that is “in the long-term best interest of The Queen,” especially in light of challenges created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that was the right decision; that was a good decision to make,” he continued. “And I think the city will act as good stewards of The Queen, and hopefully we’ll have this iconic downtown route for many, many more years.”
Since the middle of March, The Queen has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without a revenue source, DBA Board of Trustees Chairman Matthew Faulkner said the organization has been using some of its reserve funds to keep making payments on the note. He said in an interview last week that selling to a private entity was never on the table because The Queen is thought of as a place that the community invested in and built. But with no option to safely open the single-screen theater during the pandemic, the city is taking the reins.
Support Local Journalism
New marketing organization Destination Bryan will set up shop in the office portion of the theater, but the city is still solidifying plans for the future of the rest of the building. In an interview last week, Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said there will be discussions with stakeholders and the community to determine how the space will be used, but he said potential options include continuing as a theater, becoming a venue, or both.
Ben Hardeman, a former Bryan councilman and current DBA board member, was one of several who spearheaded the building’s renovation. Last week, he said he initially had mixed feelings about the DBA no longer owning the theater, but ultimately said he was grateful that the city was willing to take on the responsibility.
“The Queen is the crown jewel of Downtown Bryan and the entire community,” he said in DBA’s Tuesday night press release. “We are extremely grateful for how the community rallied together during the restoration of The Queen and we look forward to The Queen continuing to be a key community asset under the City of Bryan.”
• Blue Duck Scooters first flew into town in November of last year. What was meant to only be a six-month pilot program was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the program pausing in March and relaunching in July with new cleaning protocols.
Dunn and Mayor Andrew Nelson praised the work of Blue Duck Scooters’ officials during the workshop council meeting on Tuesday. In an interview after the meeting, Dunn said that since officials are pleased with the company’s work, the city manager will be looking into negotiating a one-year license agreement with Blue Duck that will begin in January.
The exact details still need to be finalized, but he said that the agreement should be nearly identical to the one that the pilot program has operated under, and that there may end up being 150 scooters throughout the city rather than 100.
The license will require Blue Duck to pay a flat fee of $500, and the city of Bryan will not receive any of the revenue that the company generates while operating.
Dunn said the scooters will be able to operate in the same areas as during the pilot program. The boundary is within Texas 6 and F.M. 2818 from east to west, and from Texas 21 to Villa Maria Road and Briarcrest Drive on the north and south. The scooters, however, cannot be ridden on streets with speed limits higher than 35 mph.
• Council members also adopted a resolution that essentially permits the distribution of $1,615,553 worth of Coronavirus Relief Fund aid across places including CapRock — Bryan, CHI, Parc Traditions, Junction 505 and more.
The money is just a fraction of the total $4,687,320 that the city will eventually have for similar efforts once its application for funds is approved and the city receives the money. Will Smith, assistant finance director, said the council will have to decide how the rest of the money will be spent.
For more information on Tuesday’s meeting, including a resolution requesting assistance for the Bryan Flood Early Warning System, an ordinance regarding modular and industrialized homes, the purchase of additional meters for the city’s Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) system, and more, visit bryantx.gov/channel16.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.