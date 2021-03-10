City of Bryan seeks designation to prevent potable use of contaminated groundwater

The city of Bryan is continuing to work toward receiving a municipal setting designation that would prohibit potable use of groundwater across about 1,285 acres.
An MSD identifies an area with contaminated groundwater that is not being used for potable water purposes, as explained in an informational letter that the city of Bryan sent to well owners within 5 miles of the proposed MSD boundary. There are no wells within the proposed MSD boundary.
Tuesday evening, the city council approved an ordinance that supports an MSD and outlines the terms of prohibiting groundwater in a certain area. The ordinance is one of the final steps to complete an application for an MSD, which can be granted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Once all materials are sent to TCEQ, the organization has 45 days to review the application in full, according to TCEQ Media Relations Specialist Tiffany Young.
Potable water is water used for drinking, showering, bathing, cooking or irrigating crops for human consumption. The letter goes on to explain that there are three locations within the 1,285 acres that have contaminated groundwater. The former Elf Atochem site on 201 W. Dodge St. has arsenic from pesticide and herbicide manufacturing that used to occur on site, while two properties downtown — one at 600 N. Main St. and one at 200 N. Main St. — each have a different range of contaminants.
This proposal will not impact anybody’s drinking water, since everyone in the proposed MSD is serviced or has the ability to be serviced by the city. The city’s water is gathered from a far deeper source that is miles from the proposed MSD.
The proposed MSD is generally bounded by Texas 21 to the north, Texas Avenue to the east, Villa Maria Road to the south and Finfeather Road/Sims Avenue to the west. It also includes groundwater up to 100 feet deep. Mark Jurica, Bryan Treatment and Compliance manager, said the contamination at the three sites within the proposed MSD is not known to be 100 feet deep, but the proposal was written with additional space as a buffer.
Jurica said that the city intentionally chose to propose MSD boundaries that follow the major corridors in the area rather than just including the three contaminated sites.
“Bryan is a very old city,” he explained in an interview last week. “There may be some old properties that have shallow groundwater issues and issuance of that certificate, and if that property is in that boundary, they may be able to benefit from the MSD.”
The MSD is an economic redevelopment tool, Jurica explained, because remediating an impacted groundwater source to potable standard “can take considerable time and be very expensive,” which could be a problem to lenders and developers when they have no intention of using the groundwater for potable use.
“The MSD provides a less expensive and faster alternative to existing state environmental regulations governing investigation and cleanup of contaminated groundwater,” he explained in a Tuesday email. “The potable water standard (e.g. ingestion pathway) is removed from the investigation and cleanup process because the designated water cannot legally be consumed.”
The council agenda summary also states that the MSD, if granted, only removes the assumption that shallow groundwater could be used for potable water but does not mean a property owner does not have an obligation to complete other environmental evaluations for a contaminated property.
Jurica added that the MSD does not restrict actions such as planting trees or constructing buildings and other items like swimming pools. He said the MSD is not anticipated to devalue property.
Young said the TCEQ first received Bryan’s MSD application in September and noted items that must be addressed, such as having the city council create an ordinance in support of an MSD.
One of the largest projects the county has ever seen received compliments from the city councilmen as they approved an economic development agreement between the city and RELLIS Campus Data and Research Center LLC. The upcoming facility is expected to be a 600,000 square foot building for a data center, offices and classrooms. The first phase is about 225,000 square feet and the second is approximately 375,000 square feet.
Bryan Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn told council members that the agreement requires the project to begin by Nov. 1. The agreement with Bryan states that the city will pay the LLC 50% of ad valorem tax revenues collected by the city and paid by the LLC’s tenants with a reimbursable not-to-exceed amount of $15,747,500 over a decade. Dunn said that the combined taxable value must reach $100 million by year three, but he added that the LLC leaders are confident in their ability to reach that amount before the three-year mark.
The city council also approved the payment of nearly $140,000 to Destination Bryan, the city’s destination marketing organization. The funds were made available because the formal dissolution of Experience Bryan College Station is complete.
Last year, College Station City Council voted unanimously to terminate its participation in the Experience Bryan College Station funding agreement with Bryan. On June 22, the EBCS board of directors approved a motion to begin dissolving EBCS with a completion date of Sept. 30. EBCS was the destination marketing organization for both cities. To replace EBCS, each city pursued different tourism options, with College Station creating an internal division under the economic development department called Visit College Station and the city of Bryan creating a nonprofit separate from the city named Destination Bryan.
Bryan’s agenda summary states that College Station’s portion of the cash assets was almost $401,000. Natalie Ruiz, College Station director of economic development, said that since Visit College Station is an internal division of the city, no further action is needed for College Station to receive its portion of funds.
Dunn said that College Station still holds the lease on the building that the two cities had with EBCS. He added that while both Destination Bryan and College Station split up some physical assets such as furniture or cameras, most of what the groups walked away with was the respective cash assets.
Go to bryantx.gov/channel16 to view the Tuesday meeting, including discussion regarding waste hauler agreements that the council approved.