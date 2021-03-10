City of Bryan seeks designation to prevent potable use of contaminated groundwater

This proposal will not impact anybody’s drinking water, since everyone in the proposed MSD is serviced or has the ability to be serviced by the city. The city’s water is gathered from a far deeper source that is miles from the proposed MSD.

The proposed MSD is generally bounded by Texas 21 to the north, Texas Avenue to the east, Villa Maria Road to the south and Finfeather Road/Sims Avenue to the west. It also includes groundwater up to 100 feet deep. Mark Jurica, Bryan Treatment and Compliance manager, said the contamination at the three sites within the proposed MSD is not known to be 100 feet deep, but the proposal was written with additional space as a buffer.

Jurica said that the city intentionally chose to propose MSD boundaries that follow the major corridors in the area rather than just including the three contaminated sites.

“Bryan is a very old city,” he explained in an interview last week. “There may be some old properties that have shallow groundwater issues and issuance of that certificate, and if that property is in that boundary, they may be able to benefit from the MSD.”