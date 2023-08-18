The city of Bryan released a statement Friday in regard to an estimated 300,000 gallons of wastewater surcharged from the city's sanitary sewer system on Aug. 12.

"Equipment failure in the Burton Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant’s pump station resulted in the plant being offline for approximately 12 hours with loss of sewer from an adjacent manhole approximately 1,000 feet upstream of Burton Creek’s confluence to Carters Creek. Inspection and cleanup of the sanitary sewer system and adjacent waterway was completed," the press release stated. "There is no threat to the Bryan Public Drinking Water System because of this incident. City crews are continually monitoring drinking water quality to ensure water quality standards are met."

To maintain health and safety for customers, the city of Bryan has the following precautionary statements:

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within half-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

TCEQ Region 9 Office has been made aware of the incident and has completed inspection of the plant and sanitary sewer system, the city stated.

For more information, contact the city's public works department at 209-5900.