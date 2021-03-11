City of Bryan prepares to celebrate 150th anniversary

The city of Bryan is gearing up to celebrate its 150th anniversary and is inviting the community to take part.
On Nov. 29, 1871, the city of Bryan was formally incorporated. Celebrations throughout the year will include a new website featuring photos, videos and stories from members of the community, historical displays at Clara B. Mounce Library and the Carnegie History Center and historical tours provided by Destination Bryan. There will also be a production of Heart of the Valley, a musical by the late Randy Wilson outlining Bryan’s history, all made possible by a partnership with The Theatre Company and the Bryan ISD Fine Arts program. The city will also bury a time capsule.
The main celebratory event will be a Community Thanksgiving Celebration on Nov. 13 at Bryan High School where attendees can enjoy music from Bryan choirs and bands. Instructions on how to reserve a spot at the event will be provided at a later date.
As the community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Communications and Marketing Director Kristen Waggener said that the 150th celebration is an opportunity for residents to come together and work on a positive project.
“But also in terms of the history itself, we want to make sure that we are telling the stories of the people, the places and all of the different things that made up Bryan to get it to where it was today,” she said. “We’re reaching out to some people we know that have lots of good stories and information, but definitely we know that there’s families and there’s people that may have all of this great stuff that we don’t even know about. We’re really hoping that those people will contact us so that we can include them.”
Bryan residents are encouraged to get involved in telling the city’s story by submitting photos and historical artifacts. Photos will be put in an online photo gallery and an in-person gallery at the Municipal Office Building. Artifacts like yearbooks, letterman’s jackets or other items that are submitted will be borrowed for a temporary display this summer and fall. The items will be in locked cases at the Mounce and Carnegie libraries.
Anyone who has a story to tell about notable family members or memories is encouraged to participate so that their experiences can be shared on the city’s 150th anniversary website.
Learn more about the festivities at 150.bryantx.gov.