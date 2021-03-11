City of Bryan prepares to celebrate 150th anniversary

The city of Bryan is gearing up to celebrate its 150th anniversary and is inviting the community to take part.

On Nov. 29, 1871, the city of Bryan was formally incorporated. Celebrations throughout the year will include a new website featuring photos, videos and stories from members of the community, historical displays at Clara B. Mounce Library and the Carnegie History Center and historical tours provided by Destination Bryan. There will also be a production of Heart of the Valley, a musical by the late Randy Wilson outlining Bryan’s history, all made possible by a partnership with The Theatre Company and the Bryan ISD Fine Arts program. The city will also bury a time capsule.

The main celebratory event will be a Community Thanksgiving Celebration on Nov. 13 at Bryan High School where attendees can enjoy music from Bryan choirs and bands. Instructions on how to reserve a spot at the event will be provided at a later date.

As the community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Communications and Marketing Director Kristen Waggener said that the 150th celebration is an opportunity for residents to come together and work on a positive project.