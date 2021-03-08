City of Bryan names new fire chief

The city of Bryan has named an assistant fire chief for the San Antonio Fire Department as the next chief for the Bryan Fire Department.

Richard Giusti will succeed Randy McGregor , who retired in January after a 37-year career with the department.

Giusti was one of eight finalists selected from 44 applicants during a nationwide search, city officials said in a statement Monday morning. Giusti was the unanimous choice among a team of representatives from city departments, the statement said.

He is expected to begin the job in early April.

“Over the last few months, learning about the City of Bryan and its Fire Department has shown me what a tremendous community and organization I am joining. It is very apparent both the City Leadership and the Fire Department have a strong culture that focuses on the safety and service to the citizens we serve,” Giusti said in the release.