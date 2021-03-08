City of Bryan names new fire chief

The city of Bryan has named an assistant fire chief for the San Antonio Fire Department as the next chief for the Bryan Fire Department.
Richard Giusti will succeed Randy McGregor, who retired in January after a 37-year career with the department.
Giusti was one of eight finalists selected from 44 applicants during a nationwide search, city officials said in a statement Monday morning. Giusti was the unanimous choice among a team of representatives from city departments, the statement said.
He is expected to begin the job in early April.
“Over the last few months, learning about the City of Bryan and its Fire Department has shown me what a tremendous community and organization I am joining. It is very apparent both the City Leadership and the Fire Department have a strong culture that focuses on the safety and service to the citizens we serve,” Giusti said in the release.
In his assistant fire chief role with the San Antonio Fire Department, Giusti supervises 400 people, is involved in planning, policy, program development, performance evaluation, reporting and training. He is a former master sergeant in the United States Air Force and has served as an instructor at Louisiana State University’s National Center for Biological Training and San Antonio College.
He holds a Master of Arts degree in homeland security from the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security, a Bachelor of Arts degree in disaster and emergency management from American Military University, and two associate degrees in fire science and instructor of technology and military science from the Community College of the Air Force.
“We were extremely pleased with the number and quality of candidates who are interested in becoming Bryan’s next Fire Chief,” City Manager Kean Register said in the city's statement. “Ultimately, Chief Giusti was chosen because he is a dedicated professional with a safety-focused approach and broad experience leading firefighting operations and administrative initiatives. His experience training and leading a team, building relationships, and working collaboratively will be assets as he continues the tradition of excellence within the Bryan Fire Department.”