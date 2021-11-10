City of Bryan kicks off 150th celebration with time capsule burial

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Putting everything together for the 150th has been a lot of work, Stratta said, but a lot of fun also.

“The main thing, I think, is just watching the community come together and come in and share and just wanting to be a part of it,” she said. “When you have citizens that want to be a part of something like this, that tells you you’re doing something right, and I credit the citizens with that. We’ve got great folks here in Bryan.”

Councilmember Reuben Marin called it an honor to be part of the celebration and to be a member of the City Council that buried the 150th anniversary time capsule to be opened in 50 years.

“We’re headed in the right direction right now, and we want to continue that growth,” he said. “And in 50 years when we open that time capsule, hopefully we’ll see that. We’re excited.”

Councilmember Prentiss Madison said the current council has built upon the groundwork laid by previous councils and carried the torch into the future.

“We hope that the city continues to head in the right direction, and in 50 years, I hope we can open the time capsule, and it’ll be like, ‘Wow, they envisioned this,’” he said.