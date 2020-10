City of Bryan cancels Holiday Magic event

The city of Bryan has canceled its annual Holiday Magic event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event at Sue Haswell Park attracts thousands of people for tubing on a snow hill, visits with Santa, musical performances and other activities.

Officials from the city's parks department said uncertainty surrounding state regulations on large gatherings and the status of the coronavirus pandemic prompted city officials to make the decision to cancel the event.

Several holiday activities for the community are in the planning stages, officials said.