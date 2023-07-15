Both Bryan and College Station will hold a series of workshops, council meetings and public hearings as the Fiscal Year 2024 budget process gets underway.

As meetings are held to go over the budget and rate, city staff and residents will have multiple chances to engage and provide feedback on city expenditures.

College Station

During a special meeting Tuesday, College Station city councilors heard the first presentation on the FY24 proposed budget from Mary Ellen Leonard, the city’s finance director.

“The proposed budget totals $492,013,771; this is about a $79 million increase over where it was last year at this time when the budget was proposed,” she said. “That includes a capital increase of $47 million as well as an increase in utilities of about $20 million. Inflation is the key factor that we tried to address while dealing with this budget.”

The increase used with respect to inflation is 6% for the budget, according to Leonard. She went on to explain additional influences factored into the budget including: rising interest rates, challenges with labor in attracting and retaining employees, regulatory legislative changes and a projected recession the next several years.

College Station city staff said the proposed budget reflects an investment in compensation to attract and retain the best staff, and adjustments to address inflation while reducing the property tax rate. The proposed property tax rate is to decrease by just over 1 cent, at $0.514893 cents per $100 assessed valuation. The current tax rate is set at $0.524613 per $100 assessed valuation.

In a media meeting with College Station city staff, City Manager Bryan Woods said the property tax decrease will help lower costs, but the total cost will still increase due to rising appraisal values. Additionally, sales tax revenues are projected to be up over 2%, according to city staff.

In order to address labor retention, the city included proposals for compensation and benefits including a 6% cost of living adjustment for all city employees. Other key budget additions include: hiring four police officers and one K-9 officer; purchasing a safety training vehicle and bomb technician suits; additional paramedic training for the fire department; purchasing traffic safety trucks for public works; additional maintenance funds for water services; purchasing two host servers for the IT department; and additional funding and technicians for capital improvement projects and facilities.

City staff stated the proposed budget includes no rate increases for electric or water utilities; however, a 6% increase in wastewater rates and roadway maintenance, solid waste and drainage fees was proposed. The increase in wastewater rates was proposed to address higher capital costs, while the increase in fees is to keep pace with inflation, according to city staff.

The council will dive deeper into the budget during workshops to take place at noon July 17, 11 a.m. July 18 and, if needed, at noon July 19 at City Hall. The budget and tax rate are projected to be adopted by Aug. 24.

To view the budget preview in full, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/pubcomm/channel_19.

To view the proposed budget document, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/fiscal/budget/reports.

Bryan

The Bryan City Council also heard its first FY24 budget and tax rate preview on Tuesday during a workshop presentation by Chief Financial Officer Will Smith.

“Based on the current tax rate [$0.62400 per $100 of assessed valuation], which is what we are recommending this year, 2024 general fund revenues will be just over $35 million, last year about $28.7 million and the increase is made up of several different things,” Smith told councilors. “Most of it is the valuation, so $6.3 million tax rate revenue based on valuation. And we are projecting to slightly reduce our debt rate.”

The majority of the presentation pertained to property values in the city as their finance department is waiting on the official certified tax rolls from the Brazos County Appraisal District. Smith acknowledged the growth increase for the city as a whole with total values in Bryan properties increasing by 23%.

Smith said the proposed budget will be posted online July 28, followed by a proposed tax rate discussion and public hearing for the budget on Aug. 8. The budget and tax rate are projected to be adopted by Sept. 12.

To view the workshop discussion, visit bryantx.gov/channel16/.