College Station is gearing up for budget season as city staff will hold a special meeting among councilors and residents for an overview of the 2024 Fiscal Year budget from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.

In August 2022, the council officially adopted a $412 million budget for FY 2022-23, and a decreased property tax rate of $0.524613 per $100 assessed valuation. Since then, there have been several budget amendments but the city is still on track to finish out the fiscal year at the end of September, according to Jeff Kersten, the city’s chief financial officer.

“I think generally speaking we are in line with what the budget is,” Kersten told The Eagle on Friday. “We are seeing some of our revenue strains doing better than we anticipated; sales tax is doing a bit better. Property taxes are tracking about where we thought they would and that typically happens on the property tax side, so no surprises there. I don’t think there are a whole lot of surprises on the revenue side.”

Kersten said expenditures, with a couple of amended items, are tracking what the budget set.

“We will probably be under budget somewhat in a number of departments, part of that is due to some of the vacancies that are there so we have some salary savings,” Kersten said. “We are still trying to understand the impact of inflation ... so we have some costs a little higher than we anticipated.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, Kersten said city staff will make a presentation about the proposed budget, what the key challenges and factors are going into preparing the budget, about proposals for compensation for any additional positions, along with a discussion of the tax and utility rates.

The current FY23 revised budget after amendments is at $504,071,968; with the operations and maintenance budget at $343,712,926, and the capital projects budget at $160,359,042, Kersten said.

The current tax rate of $0.534618 per $100 valuation was reduced by one cent. The debt service portion of the approved tax rate is $0.21141 per $100 valuation, and the operations and maintenance portion is $0.313172 per valuation. The new tax rate will affect the average College Station homeowner on their annual property tax bill by about $183, according to city staff.

In August 2022, city staff went over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, natural gas increases and inflation as a reflection of the city’s urgency to have a better prepared budget while also having a reduced tax rate.

In July 2021, the council was presented a proposed budget of $410 million. The budget increased by $2.4 million to account for $50,000 for city library materials; a $150,000 transfer from the fund balance into capital projects for bird blinds — a place for bird-watching — for the Parks and Recreation Department; an allotment of $240,000 for a demolition project for the nonprofit Unlimited Potential; and $2 million toward the city’s Community Development Block Grant funds, according to Mary Ellen Leonard, the city’s finance director.

The council also approved a 10% increase in electric utility rates, roadway maintenance, solid waste, drainage fees and licenses and permits. There is no increase in water or wastewater utility rates.

Leonard said last August the increase in electric utility rates was due to the impact of Winter Storm Uri, in which the city paid $48.3 million for 10 days’ worth of electricity on behalf of residents. The rate increase impacted the average utility bill with an increase of about $14 a month.

Key factors in the FY23 general fund budget included plans to hire more public safety staff and purchase city vehicles. This includes hiring two police officers and a code enforcement officer for the Northgate community; seven firefighters and three solid waste employees; and purchasing two police vehicles, one EMS ambulance and two solid waste vehicles.

Kersten said as far as the positions, many have been filled, and the vehicles for FY23 were ordered.

“In the last year and a half, we have still been having challenges getting vehicles delivered to us in a timely manner,” he said. “So while they have been ordered, there are many vehicles that we are still waiting to get delivery on.”

The FY24 budget begins Oct. 1.

Details about the budget will be presented during budget workshops in the council chambers at noon July 17, at 11 a.m. July 18 and an additional meeting, if needed, at noon July 19.

The public hearing on the city’s tax rate is scheduled for Aug. 24.