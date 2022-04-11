Cigarette likely cause of College Station apartment fire

College Station fire officials said Monday that a discarded cigarette could be responsible for starting a fire over the weekend at Sundance Apartments on Harvey Road.

Derek Bishop of the College Station fire marshal's office said because of the amount of damage from the fire that started late Saturday, the cause could not be positively identified, but there were smoking materials found around the building.

“I’d say two [apartments] were probably thoroughly damaged to the point of no repair, and [there are] some stability issues with the second floor, so most of that will probably be a demolition and rebuild scenario for, I’d say, half of the complex,” Bishop said.

The fire appears to have originated at the center of the building from a unit on the second floor with a balcony, he said.

“Neighbor witness statements had said the occupants of the unit that had the balcony that was fully involved were smokers, and did smoke. Based on history and experience with similar situations, we considered that it’s probable the fire was smoking-related, but it's nothing we can say for sure,” Bishop said.

Bishop said high winds likely helped start the fire from embers inside a discarded cigarette.

“Without that heavy wind, I don’t know if it would have ever gotten to that point because the wind was going right into that balcony, so that really did help ignite it to the extent that it got to, and as far as the fire growth that played a tremendous factor,” Bishop said.

One person received medical treatment at the scene, Bishop said, but he was unsure whether it was directly related to the fire.

The American Red Cross is working with the apartment management to secure housing for displaced residents, said AJ Renold, the Heart of Texas chapter executive director.

“Our volunteers are working to verify the number of apartment units that are actually destroyed. Those families in particular we’ve been working with to provide financial assistance and replace items that are needed,” Renold said.

Renold said there will be daily follow-ups with the residents to connect them with the needed resources.

“We have licensed counselors who are experienced and trained to address any emotional or mental health issues that people are suffering from due to the devastation of the fire,” Renold said.

Since the start of its fiscal year in July, the Heart of Texas American Red Cross chapter has responded to 27% more fires than in the past fiscal year, Renold said. Primary causes are cigarettes and kitchen fires, she said.

“We just want to educate and remind people to be more careful with things like cigarettes and cooking on the stove, because this is devastating, and especially in apartments where it can affect a lot more people than yourself,” Renold said.

An ashtray and high winds are also suspected to have caused an unrelated fire at Chicken Oil Co. on April 3. The Bryan restaurant will be closed indefinitely for repairs.

