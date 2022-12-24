Christmas, New Year's closures in Bryan-College Station

With Christmas and the upcoming New Year’s holiday, several local agencies, institutions and offices will be closed over the next few days.

The Eagle

The Eagle offices will be closed Monday for the Christmas holiday. They will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The Eagle will publish only an electronic edition on Monday. No printed edition will be distributed.

City of College Station

Facilities and offices for the city of College Station will be closed Monday through Friday.

The Larry J. Ringer Library will be closed through Monday. Normal hours will resume Dec. 28, before closing from Jan. 1-2.

Sanitation and recycling routes will be collected on the usual schedule.

College Station Utilities: Report electric, water or wastewater outages to 855-528-4CSU (4278). Please have your account number ready.

Payments due to municipal court on closure dates must be paid by the end of the next business day.

City of Bryan

The Municipal Office Building and administrative offices will be closed through Monday. Administrative offices will open for normal hours on Tuesday. City offices also will be closed Jan. 2 and will reopen Jan. 3.

The Municipal Court will be closed through Monday. Any documents or payments due to the court today will only be accepted Tuesday. The court will be closed Jan. 2, and will be accepting documents and payments on Jan. 3.

The Public Works call center will be closed through Monday, as well as Jan. 2. Those with traffic, water, sewer or utility needs may call 979-822-3777 for after-hours assistance.

Bryan Texas Utilities main office and payment drive-thru will be closed through Monday. Payments may be made at kiosks at H-E-B at Texas Avenue and Texas 21; H-E-B at 725 E. Villa Maria Road and BTU office automated drive-thru at 205 E. 28th St.

The Bryan Animal Center will be closed until noon Monday, with normal operating hours resuming Tuesday. The center will be closed Jan. 1-2, and reopen Jan. 3.

The Clara B. Mounce Public Library will be closed through Monday. Normal hours will resume Dec. 27, before closing at 5 p.m. Dec. 31. Normal hours resume Jan. 3.

Solid waste and bulk pick-ups will run on a normal schedule.