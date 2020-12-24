Christmas forecast for Bryan-College Station: Colder, but no snow

Anyone dreaming of seeing snow on the ground Christmas morning will have to continue to dream — or visit another state.

The low temperature tonight into Friday morning will be the low 30s, but there is no rain — or snow — in the forecast, said Josh Lichter, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Houston-Galveston. He did not see snow in the forecast anywhere in the state.

There might be some high clouds, but for the most part Christmas Day is expected to be sunny with highs in the lower 60s, which is in line with the average high temperature on Dec. 25 of 61 degrees, Lichter said.

The wind will start to calm down Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day. While there will not be snow, Lichter said, the low temperature in the 30s will be lower than the average of 41 degrees.

Both the forecasted high and low temperatures are far from the record temperatures of 85 degrees set on Dec. 25, 1955, and 11 degrees set on Dec. 25, 1983, according to NWS records.

The rain will remain out of the forecast Friday night into Saturday. Some clouds may move into the area, but it should remain dry with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid-60s, Lichter said.