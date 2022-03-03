Christians throughout community observe Ash Wednesday

“It is really a great statement that this is the kickoff of our Lenten season and an opportunity to get to celebrate all of our students and families,” Julia Mishler, principal of St. Joseph’s elementary campus, said of the display.

Mishler, who has been at the school for eight months after serving as principal at Wellborn Middle School in the College Station school district, said it has been an “absolute joy” to celebrate the Catholic faith with the students, teachers and families.

“It has been so interesting today to get a walk around campus when everybody’s got ashes on their forehead,” she said. “It was almost relieving, I guess is a word I might use, to say that I’m not in this alone, that there are other people that are walking this journey with me who are human and sinners just like I am.”

She said she enjoys seeing the youngest students start to establish a foundation in their faith and see the older elementary students’ faith develop further.

On the Texas A&M University campus, members of St. Mary’s Catholic Center in College Station offered ash services in Rudder Theater, in addition to traditional Ash Wednesday Mass at its main church building.