Christians throughout community observe Ash Wednesday

Catholic and other Christian community members and students participated in Ash Wednesday services to kick off the start of the 40-day Lenten season.
The Rev. Brian Eilers of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bryan said it is an important time for people to prepare for Easter by praying, fasting and giving, so Easter retains its meaning. The act of receiving ashes on Wednesday and giving something up for the duration of Lent, he said, gives people a tangible way to celebrate the season.
In the Catholic Church, he said, Holy Communion can only be received by members of the Catholic faith who regularly attend church; however, Ash Wednesday is different.
“Everybody can come and get ashes,” he said, saying the ashes serve as a sign of repentance and a turning away from sin and turning toward God. “Anybody can do that.”
A special part of Ash Wednesday, Eilers said, is how it connects Christians throughout the world by wearing ashes on their forehead and using the same Latin responses throughout Lent.
“The people in Ukraine who are Christian, they can mark themselves with ashes as a sign of repentance. It doesn’t have to be going to churches to do that,” he said.
Representatives of St. Joseph’s even traveled to nursing homes to distribute ashes.
Students from St. Joseph’s Catholic School elementary campus walked over to the main church building for Mass in the morning before the high school students had their own Mass afterward.
Eilers said Ash Wednesday and Lent are ways to make even the youngest students feel like they are a part of something bigger than themselves and feel included even if they are not old enough to receive Communion.
Collin Roy, a fifth grader at St. Joseph’s, said it was a good experience to see his classmates walking in their faith like he did and know they are there for him as they all prepare for Easter.
St. Joseph’s second grader Theresa Adams said she has only been able to receive baptism and reconciliation, and said her favorite part during reconciliation is penance.
“I get silent and get to be close to God,” she said. “I feel like I’m getting a hug from God, and it just really stands out to me; the penance always stands out to me.”
Austin Titzel, a fifth grader at the school, said the 40-day preparation for Easter allows his family to celebrate the holiday and make the best of it.
Fourth grader Fiona Hubbard said she couldn’t wait to go to church when she walked into the school and saw the Ash Wednesday display parent volunteers had set up in the entryway.
“It is really a great statement that this is the kickoff of our Lenten season and an opportunity to get to celebrate all of our students and families,” Julia Mishler, principal of St. Joseph’s elementary campus, said of the display.
Mishler, who has been at the school for eight months after serving as principal at Wellborn Middle School in the College Station school district, said it has been an “absolute joy” to celebrate the Catholic faith with the students, teachers and families.
“It has been so interesting today to get a walk around campus when everybody’s got ashes on their forehead,” she said. “It was almost relieving, I guess is a word I might use, to say that I’m not in this alone, that there are other people that are walking this journey with me who are human and sinners just like I am.”
She said she enjoys seeing the youngest students start to establish a foundation in their faith and see the older elementary students’ faith develop further.
On the Texas A&M University campus, members of St. Mary’s Catholic Center in College Station offered ash services in Rudder Theater, in addition to traditional Ash Wednesday Mass at its main church building.
“This is the opportunity for us to come to serve the students who are not able to come to normal services,” St. Mary’s Rev. Andrew Dinh said before the first ash service in Rudder Theater. “It’s so people can connect with God, because when they come into a relationship with God, then they can unite with each other in harmony ... and at the same time, help them to grow in their relationship with God, so that when they go out into the real world, they’re able to recognize the needs of each other.”
Mariana Martinez said it represents a good opportunity for students to attend an Ash Wednesday service and receive ashes at a time that fits their class schedule.
Luke Hubacek, a senior and liturgical intern at St. Mary’s, said it allows them to reach a wider range of students.
Senior electronic systems engineering technology student Olivia Perez said it was “beautiful” to have a service that is more accessible to students, saying she was able to fit the 10:20 a.m. service into her class schedule.
Ash Wednesday, she said, represents “a way to look at eternal life, a way of hoping that there is something else that we can aspire to.”
Texas A&M junior Candy Rivas said it is important to find a faith community in college because it is a time when people either find themselves or drift away.
“It’s kind of overwhelming to see this many Ags here, and I’m just so grateful that it’s something that I get to do just on campus,” she said.