Christ United Methodist Church to host Tent Revival
Christ United Methodist Church in College Station will host a Tent Revival on Sunday and Monday evening.

The event will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night and take place under a large tent in the church’s lawn next to its sign off of Texas 6.

